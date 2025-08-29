Baylor football to be without a key player against Auburn on Friday
Baylor will be taking the field in a hour to take on Auburn in a highly anticipated showdown. The Bears are hosting the Tigers, who won just five games last season. Head coach Hugh Freeze is in need of a massive win on Friday, but Dave Aranda also wants to show that his team can contend for a Big 12 title -- a win over Auburn would show that Baylor could do just that.
However, Baylor will be without a few key players for the game. Baylor Bears SicEm 365 posted the injury report ahead of the game. S Carl Williams and Devin Turner -- who is out for the season -- are marked OUT against Auburn. We already knew RB Dawson Pendergrass would be out for the season. Defensive lineman Tonga Lolohea will also miss the game.
Some good news, Baylor is likely to have RB Michael Turner and DL Devonte Tezino for the game. Both are listed as probable.
The game will kickoff at 7 p.m. CT on Fox.
Below, you can see how College Football Live's Stanford Steve and Desmond Howard predicted the game to go.
"I'm going to go with the home team here. This is an exciting game. We know Auburn has struggled, Hugh Freeze has recruited well, they got a new quarterback. I just look at Baylor as a formidable opponent. At home, in Waco, Friday, going to be steamy. Sawyer Robertson is fantastic at quarterback. Give me the home team," Steve said as he picked Baylor.
"Well, you talked about the quarterback, I'm talking about Jackson Arnold. I've got to give him some type of credit. A former five-star, didn't work out in Norman. Change of scenery -- great receiving corps in Auburn -- people aren't talking about those guys. Cam Coleman, they brought in Eric Singleton. I think I'm going to go with the Auburn Tigers," Howard said of why he picked Auburn.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Staff predictions: Baylor football vs. Auburn Tigers
Recruits predict Baylor vs Auburn under the lights: A statement opportunity
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt predicts the outcome between Baylor and Auburn on Friday
My best bet for Auburn vs. Baylor in Week 1
Three keys to a Baylor win over Auburn
Baylor Football: Behind enemy lines with the Auburn Tigers
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI