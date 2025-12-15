1 Baylor football player earns AP All-American honors

After an incredible season, Baylor TE Michael Trigg was named an AP All-American ahead of bowl season. Trigg, the former USC and Ole Miss player, was arguably the biggest mismatch on the field on any given Saturday.

Trigg, who played in 11 games, was second on the team with 694 yards and six scores. QB Sawyer Robertson loved to spread the ball around, but when Baylor was searching for a big play, or a red zone TD -- he would look Trigg's way.

Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Here is the press release from Trigg's third-team honors.

WACO, Texas –Baylor football senior tight end Michael Trigg has been named to the Associated Press All-America Third Team, as announced Monday by the organization.

With the award, Trigg becomes the first All-American tight end in Baylor program history.

A native of Tampa, Fla., Trigg put together an outstanding 2025 campaign for the Bears, ranking among the nation's top tight ends in all major receiving statistics. At his position, Trigg ranked second nationally with 694 receiving yards, fourth with 50 receptions, and tied for fifth with six touchdowns this year. For his performance this season, Trigg was named one of three finalists for the John Mackey Award, which honors the nation's best tight end.

In 2025, Trigg rewrote BU's tight end record book with the most productive single season in school history, holding the top spot for most receiving yards and receptions by a tight end in a single season and tying for the most touchdowns caught at the position in one year. Trigg now stands atop the Baylor tight end leaderboard in career receiving yards (1,089), while ranking second in career receptions (80) and career touchdowns (nine).

Over his 21-game Baylor career, which included 17 starts, Trigg made 80 total catches for 1,089 yards and scored nine touchdowns. In his collegiate career, which included stops at USC and Ole Miss, Trigg racked up 108 catches for 1,418 yards and 14 TDs.

Trigg was also named one of 22 semifinalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, including one of two of tight ends. Earlier this season, Trigg was tabbed to the award's honorable mention list in Week Six after snagging a career-high eight receptions for 155 receiving yards, the most by a Baylor tight end in single-game history, against Kansas State.

