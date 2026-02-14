TCU Plucks Waco Product Away From Baylor, Bears Still Looking for Future QB

2027 QB Brice McCurdy announced he was committing to TCU over Baylor and others on Saturday. McCurdy is a three-star prospect out of Waco (TX) and it's another loss for Dave Aranda and Co. in the '27 cycle. The Bears haven't had any luck finding their future signal caller and Baylor has finished second too many times.

Baylor was a little late to the party in this recruitment, though. The Bears offered McCurdy back on Jan. 23 and just because he is from Waco, didn't guarantee that Baylor was going to keep him home. However, when Baylor offered him, McCurdy said the offer meant a ton.

"The Baylor offer means a lot because that's my hometown team and they believe in me and my skill set", McCurdy said. "I was really excited to get the offer. I have been a Baylor fan since I was a kid. The possibility of playing at home is very exciting because it will be very easy for all of my family, my friends, and former coaches to come watch me play and root for Baylor."

BREAKING: Class of 2027 QB Brice McCurdy has Committed to TCU, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 205 QB from Waco, TX chose the Horned Frogs over Cincinnati and Baylor



“Finally home, GO FROGS 🐸”https://t.co/mST6MLskWg pic.twitter.com/JIax28MYDF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 14, 2026

Assuming McCurdy doesn't have a change of heart, the Bears are losing out on the No. 593 prospect and No. 41 QB in the cycle, per the Composite.

What's next for Baylor?

The Bears already missed out on Malachi Zeigler, who committed to another Baylor rival, SMU. Now, the Bears are hoping to put their chips in the basket of both Carson White and Braden Baker.

White, four-star QB out of Rosharon (TX), is the No. 370 prospect in the '27 cycle and No. 25 QB. According to a recent article from Rivals, it's down to Baylor and Houston to land the dual-threat gunslinger. But the Cougars could be in the pole position.

"White has been a frequent visitor in Houston, with more than half a dozen visits logged since last summer. I am still bullish about my prediction for the Cougars here."

In 2025, White completed 114 of 181 passes for (63%) for 1,963 yards with 32 TD and 6 INT while also carrying the ball 115 times for 678 yards (5.9 YPC) and 15 TD.

As far as Baker, he is not ranked by 247Sports. The Cypress (TX) product has offers from Duke, Houston, and Oklahoma State, and it appears both the Bears and Cowboys are coming on strong for Baker.

In 2025, Baker threw for 2,806 yards, 32 touchdowns, and one interception.

