Baylor Football: Stock up, stock down after Baylor's comeback win against SMU in Week 2
The Baylor Bears came back from a 14-point, 4th quarter deficit to beat the SMU Mustangs in Overtime, 48-45.
Sawyer Robertson had himself a day, with 440 yards passing and 4 touchdowns. Three wide receivers also had great games. Josh Cameron reasserted himself as a standout receiver. He had 151 yards on 9 receptions and 2 touchdowns. Ashtyn Hawkins led the team in receptions, with 10 catches and 145 yards. Kobe Prentice only had 4 receptions, but made the most of them, for 63 yards and 2 touchdowns. The defense struggled, again, giving up 45 points; and the offensive line looked shaky.
Stock Up - Josh Cameron
The Baylor Offense had a really good game, with many standout players, but Josh Cameron needed a game like this one. Last week, Cameron was not very involved in the offense, despite being incredibly efficient on his 2 receptions. His 9 catches for 151 yards brings Cameron to a season total of 205 yards on 11 receptions, which is an average of 18.6 yards per catch. A game like this, after how he finished last season, solidifies that the Baylor offense should make it a point to have Cameron heavily involved in the game plan.
Stock Down - The Secondary
The secondary struggled mightily against the Mustangs, allowing Kevin Jennings to pass for 295 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Bears' pass defense gave up two 75-yard touchdowns, missing an opportunity at a turnover on one of them. The secondary also struggled to help stop the run. Baylor’s Head Coach, Dave Aranda, is thought to be a defensive “guru” - but, he has a lot to clean up after these first two weeks. The Baylor Bears' defense will have a golden opportunity to do so next week, as they host a struggling Samford offense.
