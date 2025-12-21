Baylor loses more D-line depth as another player enters transfer portal

Baylor had its 12th player decide they were going to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Jan 2. Defensive lineman Ronnie Mageo announced on social media that he will enter the portal.

First off, I’d like to thank God for allowing me to put the green and gold on my back. Baylor has helped me take both strides in forever growing my love for the game. After discussing it with my family I will be entering the transfer portal. Thank you Baylor family. pic.twitter.com/zlW8yn0bUK — Ronnie Mageo (@MageoRonnie) December 20, 2025

Mageo is now the third defensive lineman to announce. Both DK Kalu and Tonga Lolohea announced previously that they were leaving Waco.

He appeared in four games this season for Baylor on defense and recorded two tackles for the Bears. Mageo came to Baylor in 2024 from Miss. Gulf Coast CC. He also played in four games in 2024, recording two tackles.

Baylor will have to gain some bodies via the portal

Dave Aranda went out and landed Kansas State DC Joe Klanderman to come over and fill the same role. There have been quite a few KSU players enter the portal, and it would be likely that Klanderman looks to bring some of those players over on the defensive side of the football.

Baylor's defensive line struggled this past season. The Bears were very poor against the run, and gaining penetration was a struggle. Baylor went out this past offseason and grabbed players like Adonis Friloux and Samu Taumanupepe to fill the interior, but neither player was overly impressive in Year 1 at Baylor.

With the transfer portal opening on Jan 2., the Bears will look to add quite a few players to their roster. Both sides of the line will be a top priority for Coach Aranda and Co. -- along with looking to potentially add a legit QB to replace Sawyer Robertson.

After a 5-7 season, Baylor will need a major re-haul of its roster if the Bears hope to contend for another Big 12 title in 2026.

