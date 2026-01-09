Baylor loses veteran linebacker Phoenix Jackson to Arkansas as Bears add youth

Baylor’s reshaped linebacker room took another turn Thursday as transfer linebacker Phoenix Jackson committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3. The move closes the door on Jackson’s brief but disrupted stint in Waco and underscores the Bears’ ongoing reset at one of their thinnest positions.

Jackson appeared in just three games for Baylor before a season-ending knee injury halted his 2024 campaign. He finished with nine tackles, never fully getting a chance to establish himself within the rotation. His departure follows a familiar trend for Baylor this offseason: experienced defenders exiting as the program pivots toward youth and long-term development.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Phoenix Jackson (31) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Before arriving in Waco, Jackson was a four-year contributor at Fresno State Bulldogs, where he logged 101 total tackles, five sacks, three interceptions, and a forced fumble. That résumé made him one of Baylor’s more proven portal additions last year. Instead, injuries limited his impact, and the Bears now move forward without a veteran presence they originally expected to anchor the second level.

Arkansas Gains Experience as Baylor Resets the Room

Jackson becomes the 16th transfer portal addition for Arkansas under newly hired head coach Ryan Silverfield, who was brought in following the midseason firing of Sam Pittman. Athletic director Hunter Yurachek has emphasized rapid roster turnover, and Jackson’s commitment, his third of the day, fits that aggressive approach.

Dec 4, 2025; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield during his introductory press conference at Frank Broyles Center. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

From a Baylor perspective, the timing is notable. Jackson’s decision came shortly after the Bears secured their first linebacker addition of the portal cycle, freshman JJ Shelton, a former Arkansas defender with three years of eligibility remaining.

Shelton, a Dallas native, appeared in nine games during his lone season with the Razorbacks. He recorded seven tackles, one sack, and one pass breakup while playing roughly 50 defensive snaps. While his production was modest, his age and eligibility profile offer Baylor something the current roster lacks: runway.

A Rare Portal “Swap” Highlights Baylor’s Reality

In an era defined by movement, the Jackson-Shelton exchange feels almost transactional, two programs effectively swapping linebackers at different career stages. Baylor loses an experienced, battle-tested defender. In return, it gains a younger piece who could factor into the rotation as early as 2026.

Nov 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda on the sidelines against the UCF Knights during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

That tradeoff reflects where the Bears are right now. With veteran transfers departing and key seniors nearing graduation, Baylor’s linebacker corps is clearly in transition. Shelton won’t replace Jackson’s experience immediately, but he offers flexibility and developmental upside in what is shaping up to be a rebuilding year.

The portal hasn’t solved Baylor’s linebacker issues yet, but this move signals a clear shift from short-term fixes to longer-term recalibration.

