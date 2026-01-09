Baylor loses veteran linebacker Phoenix Jackson to Arkansas as Bears add youth
In this story:
Baylor’s reshaped linebacker room took another turn Thursday as transfer linebacker Phoenix Jackson committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3. The move closes the door on Jackson’s brief but disrupted stint in Waco and underscores the Bears’ ongoing reset at one of their thinnest positions.
RELATED: Baylor transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026
Jackson appeared in just three games for Baylor before a season-ending knee injury halted his 2024 campaign. He finished with nine tackles, never fully getting a chance to establish himself within the rotation. His departure follows a familiar trend for Baylor this offseason: experienced defenders exiting as the program pivots toward youth and long-term development.
Before arriving in Waco, Jackson was a four-year contributor at Fresno State Bulldogs, where he logged 101 total tackles, five sacks, three interceptions, and a forced fumble. That résumé made him one of Baylor’s more proven portal additions last year. Instead, injuries limited his impact, and the Bears now move forward without a veteran presence they originally expected to anchor the second level.
Arkansas Gains Experience as Baylor Resets the Room
Jackson becomes the 16th transfer portal addition for Arkansas under newly hired head coach Ryan Silverfield, who was brought in following the midseason firing of Sam Pittman. Athletic director Hunter Yurachek has emphasized rapid roster turnover, and Jackson’s commitment, his third of the day, fits that aggressive approach.
From a Baylor perspective, the timing is notable. Jackson’s decision came shortly after the Bears secured their first linebacker addition of the portal cycle, freshman JJ Shelton, a former Arkansas defender with three years of eligibility remaining.
Shelton, a Dallas native, appeared in nine games during his lone season with the Razorbacks. He recorded seven tackles, one sack, and one pass breakup while playing roughly 50 defensive snaps. While his production was modest, his age and eligibility profile offer Baylor something the current roster lacks: runway.
A Rare Portal “Swap” Highlights Baylor’s Reality
In an era defined by movement, the Jackson-Shelton exchange feels almost transactional, two programs effectively swapping linebackers at different career stages. Baylor loses an experienced, battle-tested defender. In return, it gains a younger piece who could factor into the rotation as early as 2026.
That tradeoff reflects where the Bears are right now. With veteran transfers departing and key seniors nearing graduation, Baylor’s linebacker corps is clearly in transition. Shelton won’t replace Jackson’s experience immediately, but he offers flexibility and developmental upside in what is shaping up to be a rebuilding year.
The portal hasn’t solved Baylor’s linebacker issues yet, but this move signals a clear shift from short-term fixes to longer-term recalibration.
More From Baylor On SI
- Social media goes wild after Baylor lands prodigal's son DJ Lagway from Florida
- Baylor lands Five-Star QB DJ Lagway in MASSIVE portal win
- Takeaways from Baylor's loss to Iowa State
- Baylor lands first Kansas State player since hiring DC Joe Klanderman
- Baylor secures its first LB commitment out of the transfer portal
Jalon Dixon is a sports journalist with a passion for covering basketball at every level. He has written extensively on men’s and women’s college basketball, as well as the NBA, building a reputation for clear analysis and thoughtful storytelling. His work focuses on the players, programs, and trends shaping the sport, offering readers insight that goes beyond the box score. Whether breaking down a key matchup or highlighting emerging talent, Jalon’s goal is to provide balanced coverage that connects fans to the game’s strategy, culture, and ongoing evolution.