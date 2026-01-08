Baylor lands first Kansas State player since hiring DC Joe Klanderman

After Dave Aranda was able to hire Joe Klanderman away from Kansas State to become Baylor's new defensive coordinator, fans were expecting a lot of Wildcats to follow. Linebacker Austin Romaine was on everyone's wish list, but Texas Tech was able to pay -- err, pluck him away.

But on Wednesday night, Baylor landed a pretty good one in defensive end Ryan Davis. He will come to Baylor with two years of eligibility remaining and will likely be cemented as one of the starting edge rushers in 2026.

Davis played in nine games this season and started six games for Kansas State. In 2025, Davis recorded 14 tackles, was second on the team with four sacks, and added 5.5 TFLs.

He signed with Kansas State out of the 2023 class. From Arizona, Davis held offers from programs like Boise State, Oregon State, Washington State, and Nevada, among others. Davis was a three-star prospect.

Davis' career so far

Davis has been a mainstay at Kansas State for the past two seasons. As a true freshman, Davis played in 11 games in a rotational role and saw 141 snaps. Then, this season, he developed into a starter by the middle of the season and was one of the best pass rushers on the team.

According to Pro Football Focus, Davis had a 62.6 pass rushing grade this season for Kansas State. He had 16 total pressures, which was fifth on the team, per PFF. He did miss six tackles for the 'Cats defense.

Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Coming to Baylor, Davis will replace either Matthew Fobbs-White or Emar'rion Winston -- both entered the portal after one season in Waco. The Bears had one of the worst pressure rates in the Big 12 and Klanderman hopes that Davis can make a big difference for a new-look Baylor team in 2026.

With losing so many defensive linemen, Baylor will keep looking at the transfer portal to help out the Bears' weakest link in 2025.

