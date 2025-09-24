Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson named a semifinalist for major 2025 award
Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson was nominated for the Williams V. Campbell Tophy, announced by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame. There were a total of 177 nominees for this trophy, and each school was able to nominate one player. The Bears nominated Robertson after his great start to the 2025 season.
Robertson ranks third in the country, averaging 330 yards per game through the air. He is second in the nation, throwing 13 touchdown passes, and he has thrown three interceptions through four games.
The veteran signal caller has developed a great connection with all of his playmakers. TE Michael Trigg and WR Josh Cameron have become his go-to targets. But guys like Ashtyn Hawkins, Kole Wilson, and Kobe Prentice have all made their mark on games.
Robertson and the Bears will take on Oklahoma State this weekend.
Full press release
IRVING, Texas –Baylor football redshirt senior quarterback Sawyer Robertson has been named a semifinalist for the 2025 William V. Campbell Trophy, as announced Wednesday by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF).
Robertson is one of 177 nominees across all NCAA divisions and the NAIA, including one of 78 from the FBS ranks, on this year's list of semifinalists.
Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the awards must be a senior in his final year of eligibility or a graduate student who has already earned a degree; have a GPA of at least 3.20; have outstanding football ability as a first-team player or significant contributor; and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.
A fifth-year signal caller for the Bears, Robertson is off to a hot start in 2025, leading the nation with 1,320 passing yards through the first four weeks of the season. His 13 passing touchdowns are second nationally, 330.0 passing yards per game and 27.25 completions per game rank third nationally, and 78 points responsible for are the fifth-most in the country thus far. After putting up the top passing performance in the country in back-to-back weeks, Robertson was named the Associated Press National Player of the Week, Walter Camp Award National Offensive Player of the Week and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, among many other Week Two awards, for his standout performance in BU's thrilling 48-45 win at SMU.
Academically, Robertson boasts a 3.73 GPA in Marketing and was named to the 2024 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team, as well as the 2024 Academic All-Big 12 Team.
An active member of the Waco community, Robertson has shown a sincere dedication to serving others with countless hours of documented community engagement across a variety of organizations. Most notably, Robertson has been very intentional about his commitment to Baylor's Christian mission by participating in FCA events and leading the team's Bible study, which has grown to 30-40 members weekly. Robertson was also selected to be part of Baylor's inaugural Champions [re]Defined spiritual retreat, a partnership between Baylor's Sports Ministry and the Faith & Sports Institute at Truett Seminary. The experience, rooted in reflection, service and fellowship, brought together student-athletes across BU to explore what it truly means to be a champion in sport and in life.
The NFF will announce 12-16 finalists for the award on Oct. 22, with each of them receiving an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2025 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. The finalists will travel to the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas for the 67thNFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 9, where their accomplishments will be highlighted in front of one of the most powerful audiences in all of sports. There, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 36thCampbell Trophy and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.