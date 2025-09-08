Two Baylor Players Given Big 12 Player of the Week Honors
The Baylor Bears pulled off a shocker on Saturday when they came back from 14 points down to knock off the No. 17 SMU Mustangs in their own stadium. It took guts, it took confidence, and most importantly, it took big time players making big time plays.
On Monday, two of Baylor's players were awarded Big 12 Player of the Week honors for their efforts against the Mustangs.
Sawyer Robertson - Offensive Player of the Week
Baylor's starting quarterback, Sawyer Robertson, was the catalyst for the Bears' comeback victory. He led the way offensively, throwing for 440 yards and four scores while leading the Bears on four straight scoring drives to end the game. He was the sole reason the Bears were able to stick around for three quarters before finally mounting a 14-point comeback in under 10 minutes.
Robertson has now thrown for over 850 yards and seven touchdowns in just two games this season, and has completely earned the Heisman hype. He became the first Big 12 player to throw for 400+ yards in the first two games of the season since Patrick Mahomes in 2016. If he keeps playing at this level, Baylor's going to be incredibly hard to stop. Their College Football Playoff hopes will fully rest on the shoulders of Dave Aranda's defense, which to this point hasn't showed us they're up to the task.
Connor Hawkins - Special Teams & Freshman of the Week
Baylor's freshman kicker, Connor Hawkins, earned Big 12 Special Teams and Freshman Player of the Week honors after a big game on Saturday. Hawkins was perfect, going 2-for-2 on field goals and 6-fot-6 on extra points. His biggest contribution by far was his game-winning 27-yard field goal in overtime to secure the comeback victory.
The redshirt freshman kicker is now 3-for-3 on field goals (26, 27 and 36 yards) and 9-for-9 on extra points. He's been completely reliable to this point, but there's no doubt he has a lot more pressure kicks coming his way this year.
