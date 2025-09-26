Baylor reveals uniform combination for game at Oklahoma State
The Baylor Bears are heading to Stillwater for a matchup with Oklahoma State. The Bears are big favorites against the Cowboys, but Baylor has hurt itself several times this season, between poor defensive play and turnovers. If the Bears hope to make this a successful season, that needs to get fixed this weekend against Oklahoma State before games against Kansas State, TCU, and Utah come along.
Ahead of the showdown between Baylor and the Cowboys, the Bears revealed their uniform combination. This week, Baylor is going with the all whites. White helmet, jersey, pants, and accessories.
Notes between Baylor and Oklahoma State
Baylor has won the last four of seven games against Oklahoma State, but the Cowboys lead the all-time record 23-20 against the Bears. This is a get-right game for the Bears, however. Oklahoma State recently fired head coach Mike Gundy and the Cowboys are decimated by injuries.
Baylor is a big favorite for a reason and QB Sawyer Robertson has a chance to light it up this weekend. The Bears' playmakers should dominate the matchup with the Cowboys' secondary. It will be up to Baylor to execute and make plays.
Keys to a Baylor win
Recently, Baylor Bears on SI's Luke Hubbard wrote his three keys to a Baylor win. One of his keys was to get WR Josh Cameron rolling early. The veteran WR is typically reliable, but he fumbled two balls last weekend against ASU. If Baylor is going to do what it hopes to do this season, then getting Cameron rolling early and keeping his confidence will be pivotal.
"...If I'm Sawyer Robertson, I'm targeting Cameron early and often. Get the ball in his hands and let him go make some plays and put the fumbles behind him. They're going to need him to have a good game, so let him build some confidence early so he can dominate later."
More From Baylor On SI:
- Staff predictions: Will Baylor get back on track against a decimated Oklahoma State team?
- Throwback Thursday: The history between Baylor and Oklahoma State
- Respect all, fear none' - Baylor defender ready for matchup against Oklahoma State
- Baylor vs Oklahoma State scouting report: Breaking down the Cowboys ahead of Week 5