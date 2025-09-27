Baylor's official injury report shows the Bears are down a few starters vs. Oklahoma State
Baylor will take on Oklahoma State for its second Big 12 game this season. The Bears are coming off a heartbreaking loss against Arizona State last weekend and Baylor is in a must-win situation entering Stillwater. But Baylor will have to take down the Cowboys without some key players.
We already knew guys like Dawson Pendergrass, Devin Turner, Travion Barnes, and Phoenix Jackson were done for the year. But on Saturday, Baylor released its final injury report, and the Bears are down two more starters. CB LeVar Thornton Jr. -- who was ruled out earlier this week -- and DB Carl Williams will both miss the game against Oklahoma State.
Final injury report
The following players are ruled OUT for Baylor:
- S Carl Williams
- S Devin Turner
- CB LeVar Thornton
- WR Mason Dossett
- LB Phoenix Jackson
- RB Dawson Pendergrass
- LB Travion Barnes
- TE Brody Wilhelm
Game notes
Baylor has won the last four of seven games against Oklahoma State, but the Cowboys lead the all-time record 23-20 against the Bears.
- Oklahoma State comes into the game with the Bears sporting a 1-2 record, with consecutive losses to Oregon (69-3) and Tulsa (19-12), with a win over UT Martin to open the year.
- OSU averages 14 points, 324.3 yards, 172.3 yards passing and 152 yards rushing as a team early in the year. Opponents are scoring 31.7 points, with 426.7 yards, including 215.7 passing and 211 rushing yards per game.
- QB Zane Flores is 45-for-79 with two interceptions an no TDs for 417 yards. QB Hauss Hejny is 5-for-10 for 96 yards and a score. Gavin Freeman leads the team with nine catches for 84 yards and a score, while Terrill Davis has seven catches for 115 yards. Rodney Fields Jr. has toted it 27 times for 143 yards, while Kalib Hicks has 35 carries for 119 yards.
How to watch
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
TV Channel: ESPN2