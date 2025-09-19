Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson takes massive hit on CBS Sports QB rankings
Last week, CBS Sports ranked Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson as their third-best college football quarterback after the Bears' big win over the No. 17-ranked SMU Mustangs. Robertson threw for 440 yards and 4 touchdowns against the Mustangs in the upset victory, and whispers of Heisman potential could be heard.
Despite another big win a week later, beating the Samford Bulldogs 42-7, CBS Sports no longer sees the Baylor quarterback as highly. Although winning by 35 points, Robertson and the Bears played poorly in their win over their Week 3 FCS opponent. Robertson threw two interceptions and missed plenty of other throws.
It isn't just CBS Sports who are less confident in Robertson after his Week 3 performance, either. Oddsmakers have dropped the Baylor quarterback's odds to win the Heisman slightly, with FanDuel listing him with +3300 odds to win the award, ranking him with the 19th best chances.
CBS Sports' new quarterback power rankings feature several questionable rankings. Some of the surprising placements that stand out are Heisman favorite Carson Beck ranked No. 19, Georgia Tech QB Haynes King at No. 2, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier at No. 46, and Tulane quarterback Jake Retzlaff at No. 3.
While the trust in the Bears quarterback has taken a hit, Robertson has the opportunity to win the media over again with a big win to start conference play. Baylor hosts Arizona State for a Week 4 matchup. The Sun Devils have had a stingy defense to start the year, allowing only 19.3 points per game. While Robertson has led the Bears' offense to 38 points per game, the last time they faced a strong defense, they managed just 24 points.
Saturday's matchup between Baylor and Arizona State should be a strong showing for quarterbacks. While CBS Sports doesn't mention Sam Leavitt, the Sun Devils quarterback, he has had a promising start to the 2025 season. The Week 4 matchup is expected to be high-scoring, with each team having high-powered offenses. If Robertson can lead the Bears to a Big 12 victory and outplay Leavitt, he will likely begin to rise again on CBS Sports and other media outlet's boards.