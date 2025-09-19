Inside The Bears

Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson takes massive hit on CBS Sports QB rankings

Sawyer Robertson takes a big fall on CBS Sports' power rankings.

Kyle Besson

Aug 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) warms up before the game against the Auburn Tigers at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) warms up before the game against the Auburn Tigers at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last week, CBS Sports ranked Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson as their third-best college football quarterback after the Bears' big win over the No. 17-ranked SMU Mustangs. Robertson threw for 440 yards and 4 touchdowns against the Mustangs in the upset victory, and whispers of Heisman potential could be heard.

Despite another big win a week later, beating the Samford Bulldogs 42-7, CBS Sports no longer sees the Baylor quarterback as highly. Although winning by 35 points, Robertson and the Bears played poorly in their win over their Week 3 FCS opponent. Robertson threw two interceptions and missed plenty of other throws.

Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) carries the ball for a first down against the Samford Bulldogs
Sep 13, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) carries the ball for a first down against the Samford Bulldogs during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

It isn't just CBS Sports who are less confident in Robertson after his Week 3 performance, either. Oddsmakers have dropped the Baylor quarterback's odds to win the Heisman slightly, with FanDuel listing him with +3300 odds to win the award, ranking him with the 19th best chances.

CBS Sports' new quarterback power rankings feature several questionable rankings. Some of the surprising placements that stand out are Heisman favorite Carson Beck ranked No. 19, Georgia Tech QB Haynes King at No. 2, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier at No. 46, and Tulane quarterback Jake Retzlaff at No. 3.

While the trust in the Bears quarterback has taken a hit, Robertson has the opportunity to win the media over again with a big win to start conference play. Baylor hosts Arizona State for a Week 4 matchup. The Sun Devils have had a stingy defense to start the year, allowing only 19.3 points per game. While Robertson has led the Bears' offense to 38 points per game, the last time they faced a strong defense, they managed just 24 points.

Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) looks to pass the ball to running back Bryson Washington (7)
Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) looks to pass the ball to running back Bryson Washington (7) during the second quarter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Saturday's matchup between Baylor and Arizona State should be a strong showing for quarterbacks. While CBS Sports doesn't mention Sam Leavitt, the Sun Devils quarterback, he has had a promising start to the 2025 season. The Week 4 matchup is expected to be high-scoring, with each team having high-powered offenses. If Robertson can lead the Bears to a Big 12 victory and outplay Leavitt, he will likely begin to rise again on CBS Sports and other media outlet's boards.

More From Baylor On SI:

Published
Kyle Besson
KYLE BESSON

Kyle is a writer for the Baylor Bears on SI. He is a student at the University of New Orleans and studies journalism. He also covers the New Orleans Saints and has previously covered the LSU Tigers football team. Kyle loves all aspects of sports and has used that to pursue a career as a writer.

Home/Football