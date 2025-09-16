Robert Griffin III lists Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson as a Heisman frontrunner
Former Baylor Bears Heisman-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III put out a list on Monday with his current Heisman frontrunners after three weeks of college football. At fourth on his list, RGIII lists Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson.
Robertson has had an electric start to the season, throwing for 1,070 yards and 10 touchdowns on a 62.2% completion percentage in three games. While the redshirt senior struggled in the team's 42-7 win over the Samford Bulldogs, throwing 2 interceptions, he was still able to put out a solid showing, adding three touchdowns to his totals.
FanDuel currently lists Robertson's odds to win the Heisman at +4500, with the 21st-best odds to win the trophy.
On Griffin's list, the former Baylor quarterback and now Fox Sports analyst has three quarterbacks ahead of Robertson: at No. 3, FSU quarterback Thomas Castellanos, at No. 2, Miami quarterback Carson Beck, and at the top of his list is Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed.
Of the three candidates listed ahead of Robertson on Griffin's list, none has been better through the air than the Baylor quarterback. While there's a legitimate argument about the competition each signal caller has faced, Robertson has faced an SEC defense in the Auburn Tigers and has a big victory over the No. 17-ranked SMU Mustangs.
The praise for Robertson from Griffin holds a lot of weight, as Griffin is the most decorated quarterback in Baylor history and the school's lone Heisman winner. While Robertson has a lot more to prove before he can start getting first-place votes, recognition from a Baylor legend and a respected media voice will help keep his name in the running.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
Baylor Bears open as 2.5-point favorites vs. Arizona State in Week 4
Does Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson's disappointing performance against Samford derail a potential Heisman campaign?
Baylor improves to 2-1 after 42-7 win over Samford
Baylor Bears receive disappointing spot on ESPN's Big 12 Power Rankings
Baylor Bears open as massive 46.5-point favorites over the Samford Bulldogs
Baylor vs Samford Scouting Report: Breaking Down the Bulldogs Ahead of Week 3
Baylor Bears Closing in on Top 25 in CBS Sports College Football Rankings
Best Week 1 Performances From Baylor Bears Players in the NFL
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI