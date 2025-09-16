Inside The Bears

Robert Griffin III lists Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson as a Heisman frontrunner

High praise for Sawyer Robertson from a Baylor legend.

Dec 31, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) warms up on the sideline during the first half against the LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Former Baylor Bears Heisman-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III put out a list on Monday with his current Heisman frontrunners after three weeks of college football. At fourth on his list, RGIII lists Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson.

Robertson has had an electric start to the season, throwing for 1,070 yards and 10 touchdowns on a 62.2% completion percentage in three games. While the redshirt senior struggled in the team's 42-7 win over the Samford Bulldogs, throwing 2 interceptions, he was still able to put out a solid showing, adding three touchdowns to his totals.

Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) looks to pass the ball during the game between the SMU Mustangs and Baylor
Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) looks to pass the ball during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

FanDuel currently lists Robertson's odds to win the Heisman at +4500, with the 21st-best odds to win the trophy.

On Griffin's list, the former Baylor quarterback and now Fox Sports analyst has three quarterbacks ahead of Robertson: at No. 3, FSU quarterback Thomas Castellanos, at No. 2, Miami quarterback Carson Beck, and at the top of his list is Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed.

Of the three candidates listed ahead of Robertson on Griffin's list, none has been better through the air than the Baylor quarterback. While there's a legitimate argument about the competition each signal caller has faced, Robertson has faced an SEC defense in the Auburn Tigers and has a big victory over the No. 17-ranked SMU Mustangs.

Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) carries the ball for a first down against the Samford Bulldogs
Sep 13, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) carries the ball for a first down against the Samford Bulldogs during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The praise for Robertson from Griffin holds a lot of weight, as Griffin is the most decorated quarterback in Baylor history and the school's lone Heisman winner. While Robertson has a lot more to prove before he can start getting first-place votes, recognition from a Baylor legend and a respected media voice will help keep his name in the running.

