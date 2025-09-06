Inside The Bears

Injury report: Baylor has three key players listed as game-time decisions

The Bears hope these guys can go on Saturday.

Trent Knoop

Following a 38-24 loss to Auburn in Week 1, Baylor football is heading to Dallas to take on No. 17 SMU Mustangs in hopes of not falling to 0-2 on the season. The Bears didn't have too many issues moving the football last weekend, but Baylor had issues stopping the opposition -- mainly on the ground. Baylor allowed over 300 yards rushing against Auburn and QB Jackson Arnold ran for 137 yards with two scores on the ground.

A big issue for Baylor last weekend was the fact it lost one of the Bears' top players on the second drive of the game. Defensive end Jackie Marshall went out of the game and didn't return. Earlier this week, head coach Dave Aranda said he was day-to-day with a high ankle sprain. Having Marshall back against SMU would be massive for Baylor.

Ahead of the game, Baylor released its injury report. Marshall and CB Carl Williams are both considered questionable for the game against SMU. RB Michael Turner is listed as doubtful, but the combination of Marshall, Williams, and Turner is all listed as 'game-time decisions'.

Another hit for Baylor, CB Caden Jenkins is listed as doubtful for the game.

If Turner can't go again, Baylor will lean on Caden Knighten behind Bryson Washington. The Bears are hoping either Williams or Jenkins can go against an SMU passing attack that can be lethal.

The game will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on The CW.

