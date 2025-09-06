Report: Baylor star 'trending toward' playing against SMU
According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Baylor defensive end Jackie Marshall is trending toward playing on Saturday against SMU. Marshall was injured last weekend against Auburn during the Tigers' second drive of the game.
Baylor had allowed over 300 yards rushing last weekend against Auburn, and QB Jackson Arnold had 137 yards on his own last Saturday. Marshall is a big part of what Baylor does on defense, and having him would be huge for the Bears against an SMU team that can run the football. Zenitz said Marshall will test his ankle pregame and a final decision will be made then.
In 2024, Marshall was one of the top Baylor players. He started all 13 games and finished with 42 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, and three sacks. According to PFF, Marshall was the highest-graded defensive player with a 78.4 grade.
Assuming Marshall does play, that will help fellow defensive linemen DK Kalu, Cooper Lanz, and Devonte Tezino -- who would have to step up their games if Marshall is absent. Dave Aranda can do a whole lot more knowing Marshall is in the game -- healthy -- compared to not having him.
Last weekend, both Ronnie Mageo and Adonis Friloux played more once Marshall went out. But the Bears' defense was clearly missing their leader against Auburn.
Entering Saturday, SMU has Kevin Jennings behind center, who could attack Baylor with his legs. He didn't utilize his legs last weekend, but Baylor will have to watch out for both his arm and legs in Week 2. The Mustangs lost some skill players from their College Football Playoff team in 2024, but this won't be an easy game for coach Aranda -- with or without Marshall.
