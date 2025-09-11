Baylor to get reinforcements back for Saturday?
The 1-1 Baylor Bears have a home matchup with struggling FCS Samford on Saturday. The Bears are hoping to get healthy before Big 12 play starts next Saturday against reigning conference champion, Arizona State. Last Saturday, in a win over SMU, tight end Michael Trigg suffered a shoulder injury, and during his weekly press conference, coach Dave Aranda said his workload was light -- but he hopes to see him play against the Bulldogs.
"He's still kind of working through it. He was, you know, today was pretty light, but he was out there today. And so we're hopeful that we can get him back," Aranda said of Trigg.
While Trigg might not play against Samford -- especially since Baylor shouldn't need him -- it sounds like Aranda is pleased with the progress of the secondary. Aranda said both Caden Jenkins and Tevin Williams were out practicing earlier this week, and it might be the healthiest his group has been all year.
"Yeah, I think right now, [Caden Jenkins and Tevin Williams] are day to day. We had Caden out with us this morning, and Carl was out there, too. My hope is that this is the healthiest we've been, really since the beginning of the year," Aranda said of his secondary.
The Bears were already down starter Jackie Marshall on the defensive line, but Baylor lost DK Kalu after seven snaps against SMU. Aranda didn't sound hopeful on Kalu coming back anytime soon, but he sounded a little more hopeful on starting center Coleton Price.
"I'd say day to day. You know, DK might be a little bit further off than Coleton, but I think there's an opportunity for both," said Aranda.
Baylor likely won't need any of these players against Samford this week, but the Bears will want to have them all healthy by Week 4. This will be a good week to get some guys healthy for Big 12 competition. Fans can tune in to see Baylor on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN+.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
3 keys to a Baylor victory over Samford
Sawyer Robertson's sizzling start: Predicting his 2025 season stats
Baylor game notes: Get to know the Samford Bulldogs
Updated Baylor Bears Bowl Projections Following Week 2 Upset Victory
Everything Dave Aranda said on Monday ahead of Samford matchup
Baylor, Arizona State Week 4 game time set
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI