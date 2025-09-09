Baylor Week 2 Offensive Report Card
The Baylor Bears erased a 14-point deficit to come from behind and knock off the No. 17 SMU Mustangs in their own building. It took an all-out effort from the Bears' offense to get the job done, and they're the sole reason Baylor ais't 0-2 right now.
Today, we're going to go through and grade each of Baylor's offensive position groups based on how they played against SMU.
Quarterback: A+
Talk about an absolutely gutsy performance. Sawyer Robertson missed some throws he usually makes early on, but he quickly turned things around and had a performance for the ages, throwing for 440 yards and four scores while leading the Bears on four consecutive scoring drives to end the game. He was the catalyst for the comeback, and for that reason, he gets an A+.
Wide Receiver: A+
It's hard to give out two A+ grades in the same week, but the receivers deserve one as well. Josh Cameron and Ashtyn Hawkins, the only two returning wideouts to catch a pass this game for Baylor, combined for 296 yards and two touchdowns on 19 catches. They played near-flawless games, and behind them, Kobe Prentice also made an impact, catching two touchdowns in the win. You couldn't ask for this group to do much more, so they also get an A+.
Running Back: C+
Bryson Washington and Caden Knighten both played pretty solid games, but it was nothing special. Both guys averaged 3.7 yards per carry, and while some of that was due to the offensive line, there were opportunities for them to get some extra yards. They combined to rush for 141 yards and two touchdowns, but they need to get that average above 4.0 if they want a higher grade.
Tight End: B-
The tight end position was hard to grade for this game because of Michael Trigg's injury. He didn't play the entire second half, but was very productive in the first 30 minutes, catching four passes for 38 yards. Matthew Klopfenstein replaced him, but didn't catch a single pass. However, he did a pretty good job as a blocker. I can't give them too high of a grade, but a B- seems fair.
Offensive Line: A-
Baylor's offensive line did an exceptional job in pass protection on Saturday. Robertson was pressured on just six of his 49 drop backs (10.9%) and they didn't allow a single sack all game. The only thing holding them back from an A or A+ was their run blocking. It wasn't bad, but it wasn't great either. There's still improvements to be made in that department, but you couldn't ask for much more from them in the pass game.
