Baylor Week 2 Defensive Report Card

A standout day for former #Baylor walk-on Jacob Redding (@JacobRedding11), tallying his first collegiate INT along with 5 tackles in today's 48-45 2OT win over No. 17 SMU.



"That was surreal, I dreamed of doing this when I was at Baylor games when I was 12." #SicEm pic.twitter.com/15xCTx00sT