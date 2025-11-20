SI

Baylor, Athletic Director Mack Rhoades Expected to Split Amid Leave

Rhoades was placed on leave earlier this month.

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades is expected to be terminated after being placed on leave earlier this month.
Baylor is expected to announce the departure of athletic director Mack Rhoades, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Rhoades was placed on leave earlier this month due to personal reasons, and stepped down from his post as the chair of the College Football Playoff committee. Rhoades was placed on leave after the university was made aware of a "violation" of the faith-based policies of the school. The allegations against Rhoades were not related to Title IX, student welfare or NCAA rules.

The results of the internal investigation have not been made known, but both Rhoades and Baylor have come to the decision to part ways.

Rhoades has been with Baylor as the school's athletic director since July of 2016, and was responsible for stabilizing the athletic department after the scandalous end of the Art Briles era, which resulted in numerous sanctions as a result of Title IX.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

