Baylor football goes behind enemy lines with UCF
Two-thirds of the way through the football season for the Bears, and things have taken a turn for the worse. Dave Aranda’s hot seat has turned into a full-blown fire, there’s already been the dreaded “players-only” meeting, and Baylor still has some work to do if they want to salvage this season and make a bowl. And, although the UCF Knights are new to the Big 12, they have just as many wins as the Bears on the season. With that, we continue our Behind Enemy Lines series, this time with Bryson Turner of UCF on SI, to figure just a little more about the Knights as the Bears headed into their first November game of the year
What is the general feeling around UCF and your tenure in the Big 12 so far? Fellow recent joinees in BYU, Houston, and Cincinnati have all enjoyed elevated levels of success either previously or this year with Houston and Cincy. What does success look like for UCF in the Big 12?
Turner: The biggest thing I've seen from UCF fans about the Knights' tenure in the Big 12 so far is the sense of missed opportunity. There seemed to be an expectation almost that UCF would compete in the Big 12 immediately with the type of talent already in the building, such as running back RJ Harvey, and people brought in via the transfer portal, like KJ Jefferson. However, that did not work out, especially last season. From a big picture standpoint, success in the Big 12 for UCF is making it into the CFP and getting a conference title, just like everyone else. For right now, though, success is bowl eligibility, since last season snapped an eight-year bowl-eligibility streak.
What do fans think about the Scott Frost tenure 7 games in? Definitely fell flat on his face at Nebraska, but with (maybe) not quite the same expectations as the Cornhuskers, how have fans received him so far?
Turner: Frost came into his second stint with a lot of goodwill with the UCF fanbase, given that his first tenure here is likely a large reason why UCF is even in the Big 12 to begin with. He's also a very matter-of-fact guy, and so he isn't afraid to say something isn't working when it isn't working, and, based on player insights, he's brought a culture back to the locker room that's been missing these last few years in the Malzahn Era. So, I'd say this is still the honeymoon phase of Frost's return. That said, blowout victories against North Carolina and West Virginia have generated some optimism about UCF's progress in its rebuild compared to those schools who also have new coaches.
What are some of the strengths and weaknesses of this UCF team? With Baylor not being great on defense, who are some offensive playmakers that could potentially have a big day against the Bears?
Turner: With the injury bug infecting the quarterback room, running backs Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon have been the anchors of the UCF offense this season, with the former even ranking second in the Big 12 in average yards per game since conference play began. Meanwhile, Nixon leads the league in average yards per carry, so he's a constant big-play threat. I'd also keep an eye on UCF's pass rush, who are coming off an eight-sack game against West Virginia. The passing game has been a mixed bag for UCF this season, not just because of the injuries at quarterback, but also a revolving door of receivers. I'm sure Baylor fans are familiar with how Sawyer Robertson has spread the ball around enough to get five receivers to over 20 receptions and 250 yards. Well, the Knights have eight players with more than 10 receptions and over 100 yards, and six of them average 10 or more yards per catch. The passing game's inconsistency could bode well for the Bears if they can pounce on the Knights early and force them to pass, but at the same time, it can also be a big-play roulette wheel that would be a really bad thing to spin while the Knights have a lead.
How do UCF fans/reporters view this game against Baylor? With the Knights picking up their first conference win of the year last week, and an end-of-year slate that features three ranked games, does UCF see this Baylor game as a must-win or a game that it should be able to control?
Turner: It's a must-win game in that if the Knights lose, that's when people might start getting nervous. With how hot Texas Tech and BYU have been this season, it's no wonder UCF's odds in those games are as long as they are. A home win against Oklahoma State feels like a safe bet, though, which means the Knights need just one more win in the next two weeks for people to feel confident about bowl eligibility. UCF may be undefeated in its "Space Game," but beating a ranked Houston looks like more of a taller order than winning against Baylor.
Who are some defensive playmakers and general X-factors that could make life difficult for Sawyer Robertson and Co. on Saturday?
Turner: UCF is a team that requires vigilance to face. They might be closer to the higher end of the Big 12 in time of possession, but it can just as easily break out a big play at any given time. The Knights have a pair of experienced edges in Nyjalik Kelly and Malachi Lawrence. Kelly, UCF's only returning All-Big 12 honoree from 2024, already has three sacks, two passes defended, an interception and two forced fumbles this season. Lawrence, meanwhile, leads the team with four sacks, has two passes defended and a forced fumble. So, keep an eye on Baylor's O-line. As for the secondary, cornerback Jayden Bellamy leads the team with four passes defended and was described as "scrappy" by defensive coordinator Alex Grinch this week. However, defensive back might be the Knights' deepest position group, and with them ranking 16th in the nation in passing efficiency defense, Robertson could be in store for another test this weekend.