Behind the Scenes: Louis Brown Made Tough Redshirt Decision for Major 2026 Season at Baylor

The trio of Dre'lon Miller, Gavin Freeman, and Louis Brown hope to fill the void of losing Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins, Kole Wilson, and Kobe Prentice from the 2025 Baylor football team. The Bears had a loaded wide receiver corps a year ago, and the Bears are hoping to show they can have a more than dependable unit this season.

For Brown, he wasn't supposed to be back in Waco for the 2026 season. He was a late transfer to the Bears' team last summer, in his final year of eligibility. But in a loaded position group, following four games, Brown made the choice to redshirt the rest of the season.

Wide receiver coach Dallas Baker talked about the decision that Brown made in the spring.

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"I want to give Louis and his family credit, and here's why,' Baker started. "I don't think we – we don't give people their flowers so they can smell them enough. And so, for him, using that situation, a guy like Louis will come in, he'll be a top guy out of the portal, redshirt, and what is he going to do?

"Transfer somewhere else. Louis redshirted, and his reasons for redshirting was, I don't feel like I'm developed yet. You know, the game's a little different."

And with sitting behind some exceptional playmakers in Waco, Brown began to learn more about the offense and the playbook. Now, entering 2026, Baker said Brown has become a leader of the group and he's become a very smart player for the Bears.

"Basically what Coach Aranda wants our program to be right now," Baker said of Brown. "He's gotten a little tougher. He's became a little bit smarter, and he's becoming a little bit more dependable. And so that's how you've seen the growth. Like, he's able to call certain things out. You know, I always say tough is what I'm doing is way more important than how I feel."

Brown recalls decision to redshirt

Brown played two seasons at Colorado State and one season at San Diego State before coming to Baylor. He came to Waco as a dynamic transfer player, who was supposed to make an instant impact on the offense. But in four games, Brown caught six passes for 79 yards and a touchdown.

This spring, Brown recalled his decision to transfer. He spoke about how Baylor had some really good playmakers at the position, and for his career, he felt like it was best to redshirt to better learn the system at Baylor and be ready to lead in 2026.

"Yeah, it was definitely tough because I definitely did not want to redshirt," Brown said. "But just thinking about it, it just felt like it was the right decision at the right time for me and my career. And it was something I didn't want to do, but looking forward into my future and how things are going now, I feel like it was the best decision that I made. Just learning the playbook more, the offense, being closer with the coaches and just learning this whole thing."

What Brown brings to the table

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Fans already have an idea of what Brown has to offer, seeing a limited sample size a year ago. But what's important to remember about the 6'1" playmaker is that in 2024, playing for San Diego State, he was its top target.

Brown was one of the best wide receivers in the Mountain West Conference, catching 38 passes for 620 yards and three scores. He averaged over 16 yards per reception.

Heading into 2026, Brown said he can morph his game in different ways. He can play as a big wide receiver, or even like a small one, with having the ability to run after the catch.

"I feel like I bring just my game style, the way I play. I can play like a big receiver, can play like a small receiver, can jump, run, fast catch," Brown said. "So I just feel like I can bring a lot to the table to where I can be moved outside or inside and — just as well as the other guys on our team. I feel like we have a versatile room and I feel like if we can learn from the one to the four positions that we would be a very explosive offense with the guys we got."

Fans will see Brown back in action on Sept. 5 when Baylor opens the season with Auburn.