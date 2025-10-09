Big 12 football power rankings: Baylor continues to tumble after six weeks
The Baylor Bears enter Week 7 with a 4-2 record and the hopes are to get healthy during a much-needed bye week. The brunt of the schedule is still to come -- even after losses to both Auburn and Arizona State in Waco. The Bears just had an improbable win over Kansas State, and Baylor is hoping that win is a sign of things to come for the remainder of the season.
Baylor still has difficult games against TCU, Cincinnati, Utah, and Arizona on the horizon. We know that Baylor can score with anyone, thanks to the leading passer in college football, Sawyer Robertson. But the issue with the Bears has been the defensive play. Baylor has the 108th-ranked scoring defense, and the Bears have trouble stopping an offense with a pulse.
Following the Week 6 win over KSU, we are going to take a look at ESPN's FPI to determine an updated Big 12 power rankings.
ESPN's FPI Power Rankings
- Texas Tech (No. 14 overall)
- BYU (No. 20 overall)
- Utah (No. 21 overall)
- TCU (No. 25 overall)
- Kansas (No. 30 overall)
- Iowa State (No. 31 overall)
- Arizona State (No. 34 overall)
- Cincinnati (No. 38 overall)
- Kansas State (No. 43 overall)
- Baylor (No. 44 overall)
- Arizona (No. 47 overall)
- UCF (No. 55 overall)
- Colorado (No. 59 overall)
- Houston (No. 63 overall)
- West Virginia (No. 77 overall)
- Oklahoma State (No. 113 overall)
Baylor can still control its destiny
While the Bears have two losses, one of them is out of conference. That means Baylor controls what happens moving forward. The Bears don't play either Texas Tech or BYU, and if Baylor can find a way to win over, the Bears would likely get into the Big 12 Championship Game with one loss. That might sound far-fetched with how the season has gone thus far, but let's not forget that Baylor has an elite offense.
QB Sawyer Robertson has a plethora of weapons to distribute the ball around. TE Michael Trigg is arguably the best in the country, and WRs Josh Cameron, Kole Wilson, Ashtyn Hawkins, and Kobe Prentice have been nothing short of good.
Next week at TCU will tell us everything we need to know about the Bears to finish the 2025 season.
