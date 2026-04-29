Cowboys Have 53-Man Roster Upset Brewing With Physical Freak UDFA Michael Trigg

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly agreed to deals with around 10 undrafted free agents following the 2026 NFL Draft, but in our humble opinion, none are more intriguing than Baylor tight end, Michael Trigg.

Before signing with the Cowboys, Trigg proved to be a playmaker over his final two seasons with the Bears, reeling in 30 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns in 2024 before saving his best for last with 50 receptions for 694 yards and six scores in 2025.

Trigg also has an off-the-charts physical profile. The Baylor star stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs in at 240 pounds, yet he has the kind of athleticism that allows him to line up in multiple spots, making him a matchup nightmare.

Then, there's those long arms and big hands. Trigg's wingspan is a whopping 84 3/4 inches with his 34 1/4-inch arms, and he boasts 10 1/2-inch hands, all of which land in the 99th, 91st and 91st percentiles among tight end prospects since 2011, per MockDraftTable.com.

There is nothing ordinary about this physical freak, who could be a menace all over the field, including near the goal line.

Knowing all that, NFL Draft analyst Ryan Fowler believes Trigg is among the undrafted free agents throughout the league with the best chance to make a 53-man roster out of training camp.

A Cowboys 53-man roster upset brewing?

Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The deck is always stacked against undrafted free agents like Trigg, and that is especially true when it comes to a UDFA tight end making the Cowboys' roster.

Dallas is stacked at tight end with Jake Ferguson, Brevyn Spann-Ford and Luke Schoonmaker, and Princeton Fant is no slouch as competition for the TE4 spot if Dallas decides to keep that many There's no shortage of athleticism in this group, either.

But Trigg has long had the eye of the Cowboys, which is another reason why it was surprising Dallas didn't spring for him in the draft.

Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells attended the Baylor Pro Day in March and "was by Trigg's side for the majority" of it, according to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.

Hoyt went on to say that Trigg was "considered among the best tight ends in the 2026 NFL Draft."

Seeing as how he went undrafted, it's pretty clear many teams did not agree with that idea. But we definitely cannot say the Cowboys didn't, as their failure to draft him is hardly an indication of how the team feels about Trigg because Dallas was always unlikely to use a draft pick on a tight end given the current state of their room.

But the Cowboys got Trigg anyway and he'll be someone we'll be watching throughout the offseason as he makes his push to defy the odds and land on the initial 53-man roster in late August.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —