Bold predictions for the Big 12 conference
The Big 12 is going to be one of the hardest football conferences to predict this year. Arizona State seems to be the favorite, but there are a bunch of teams that could challenge them. Baylor, Texas Tech, Kansas State, TCU, Utah, and others have a realistic shot of making the Big 12 title game and potentially stealing a spot in the College Football Playoffs from the Sun Devils.
Today, we're going to go over some bold predictions I have for the Big 12 conference in 2025.
Julian Lewis is Colorado's starting quarterback by midseason
With Shedeur Sanders gone, Colorado needs to find a new quarterback. They brought in Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, who has 30 career starts to his name, but they also added five-star freshman Julian Lewis.
Salter is the experienced veteran, who On3's Pete Nakos said is the favorite to win the job. However, he expects Lewis to put up a big fight and possibly even play a few series every game. Lewis is obviously the future of the Buffaloes, and if Salter leaves any doubt that he's the better QB, I think they'll make a swap and get Lewis more in-game reps.
Baylor leads the Big 12 in points per game
I love what Dave Aranda and Baylor have done offensively. They ended the season as one of, if not the, hottest offense in America, and even with Dawson Pendergrass missing the entire 2025 season, I think this offense will still be among the best in the conference.
They return Sawyer Robertson, who is in my mind the second-best quarterback in the Big 12. They're bringing back their top-two receivers from a year ago, while also adding guys like Kobe Prentice, Kole Wilson and Louis Brown IV. They got their top tight end, Michael Trigg, back for another year. And even without Pendergrass, redshirt sophomore Bryson Washington and Co. should be one of the best RB rooms in the nation.
I like what Baylor's got going on offensively, and I think there's a good chance they lead the conference in scoring.
Avery Johnson contends for Big 12 Player of the Year
I talked about how much I like Sawyer Robertson, and obviously, Sam Leavitt is going to be hard to beat, but I also think Avery Johnson could end up as the best QB in the Big 12. He had high expectations going into 2024, and didn't quite meet them, but he still played well and should only get better this season. If Kansas State's as good as many think they can be, Johnson's going to be a big reason why, and with his dual-threat ability, he could contend for Big 12 Player of the Year.
Texas Tech's spending goes to waste
Texas Tech spent a boatload of money in the transfer portal this past offseason, but I don't think it will necessarily translate to wins. On paper, their roster is very talented, but it's hard to get a roster assembled mainly of transfers to gel quickly.
Recent national championship teams have been made up of mostly returning players and supplemented with transfers. Last year, Ohio State had eight transfers. In 2023, Georgia had four. In 2022, the Bulldogs had one. I'm not saying anyone expects Tech to contend for a national championship, but it shows that the best teams aren't built through the portal. The Red Raiders should contend for the Big 12 title, but I think they end up as the fourth or fifth-best team in the conference.
