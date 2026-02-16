Baylor's Taliah Scott Goes Off in Landslide Victory Against UCF

With just four games left in the regular season, Baylor women's basketball is looking for a strong finish to the season. The Bears are tied with TCU at the top of the Big 12 standings, but a recent loss against TCU has the Bears on the outside looking in.

We are going to recap Baylor's recent win over UCF and look ahead.

Baylor Bounces Back After Brutal Loss

After a tough loss to TCU on Thursday, the Bears fall just outside of first place in the Big 12. Sunday, the Bears went on the road to face the UCF Knights. UCF is coming off a six-game losing streak, recently getting blown out by West Virginia last Wednesday, 106-56. UCF struggled early, scoring just 23 points at halftime and just 40 going into the 4th.

Baylor started the night strong offensively, scoring 52 at halftime and shot 65% in the half. Senior Guard Taliah Scott continues to lead the offense, having 12 in the first half and ending up with 26 on the night, shooting an impressive eight for ten with three behind the arc. Baylor was able to punish inside against UCF, scoring 44 in the paint and getting 14 points from the free throw line. Van Gytenbeek was able to find open shooters, racking up 11 assists while putting up 10 points with two threes.

Baylor was able to control the momentum by crashing the boards and feeding the ball inside with 40 rebounds as a team, eight from Senior Forward Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and seven from Bella

Fontleroy. UCF now falls to just 10-15 with just two wins in the conference. Baylor will play Texas Tech on the 18th at 7 PM EST and will play TCU again on March 1st for the last game of the season.

Offensive Struggles Against Ranked Teams??

With this being Baylor's fifth game scoring 80 or more, this team clearly has the scoring ability to keep up with any team. Baylor continues to not shoot efficiently against good teams, averaging just 60.5 points per game against ranked teams this year, scoring 60 or less in their first three ranked games. Defense for most of the season hasn't been a problem, but the offense needs to step up in order to beat some of these top-tier teams that have a lot of offensive talent on the floor. If Baylor can find a way to even average 70 or more, I think they would be talked about a lot more differently.

Baylor now has four games left, two of them being against ranked opponents. This gives Baylor a shot at the end of the year to go beat two really good, ranked teams in the conference and take first place in the Big 12. My prediction is that this last game against TCU will most likely decide who takes the regular-season crown.

Baylor currently sits at 28th in net rankings and is projected to be a four seed in the Sacramento region. I believe that Baylor will move up from this spot, but after the loss to TCU and continued offensive struggles, Baylor gets two more games to move up in their spot and be a two-seed team that can make it far.

