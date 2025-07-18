CBS Sports outlines Baylor football’s nightmare scenario in 2025
Baylor was one of the hottest teams to end the 2024 season. While the Bears suffered a bowl loss to LSU, Baylor won its last six regular-season games. It was a bumpy start for Dave Aranda's squad, as Dequan Finn didn't play as expected, but once Baylor turned the ball over to Sawyer Robertson -- the Bears exploded.
With how the season played out, there are plenty of expectations surrounding Baylor's program in 2025. But will those expectations live up to reality? The Bears' schedule is no joke in 2025, and Baylor's first two opponents are Auburn and SMU -- who made the CFP in 2024.
With Baylor's difficult schedule in 2025, CBS Sports believes it's possible the Bears could go 5-7 this year, but that's the worst-case scenario.
RELATED: Could Baylor crash the College Football Playoff party in 2025?
"The worst part of Baylor's schedule? The season could be completely over by October. Auburn, SMU, Arizona State, Kansas State and TCU are all loseable games by Oct. 18 and there are plenty of other 50/50 contests down the stretch. If Baylor can't find any answers on defense, it's easy to see how Dave Aranda could slide right back into hot seat territory."
The key for Baylor is to get out of those first two weeks alive. At worst, splitting 1-1, but if the Bears could find a way to beat both Auburn and SMU -- watch out. The Big 12 has a ton of parity entering 2025, and it could be anyone's conference to win. Baylor, Kansas State, Arizona State, Texas Tech, TCU, and Utah, may all have equal footing. It will be up to Coach Aranda to have his team rolling once Big 12 play begins.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Baylor's recruiting ranking slips after 4-Star safety flips to Michigan
Analyzing Baylor's 2026 4-star commits: WR Jordan Clay
Social media in disbelief after Baylor loses key commit Jordan Deck to Michigan
Big 12 meets SEC: Baylor to host Auburn, blackout in Waco
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI