CBS Sports picks the winner of Baylor vs Auburn
The Baylor Bears are just over 24 hours away from their season opener against the Auburn Tigers. This week one showdown may not be to the level of Ohio State vs Texas or Clemson vs LSU, but it should be one of the better games of week one.
With the game just over a day away, predictions for Friday's game have started flying in from all over the place. Today, we're going to look at what CBS Sports' Chris Hummer and Brad Crawford believe will happen:
Hummer: This game comes down to two areas. First, how does Auburn's secondary hold up? Baylor is going to throw it a ton with Sawyer Robertson pulling the trigger. He averaged 35 passes per game over Baylor's last nine games last year. That's how Baylor wins. But I am bullish on an Auburn pass defense that finished top 50 nationally last year and made some upgrades in the portal. The second is more tenuous: Can Jackson Arnold thrive? Hugh Freeze isn't exactly inspiring confidence with his talk of three quarterbacks seeing snaps. But I'm a believer in Auburn's offensive talent and think Arnold will be good enough. The Tigers start the season off with a statement in Waco. …Auburn 27, Baylor 24
Crawford: There's pressure on Dave Aranda and Freeze. The latter is not going to play three quarterbacks on the road, but Auburn will have three different play-callers, following a plan instituted last season that didn't come without hiccups. The Tigers getting to where they want to be this fall may not be possible if confidence is rattled early with a loss to Baylor and Freeze knows it. Keep it simple for Arnold, get the ball in the hands of ample wideout talent and Auburn should win. ...Auburn 29, Baylor 24
Both CBS Sports Analysts believe the Tigers will be victorious on Friday, but both see it being a very close game. The Tigers are currently favored by 2.5 points, so don't expect either team to blow the other out of the water.
Friday's matchup should be very entertaining and give fans a bit of a taste of what's to come on Saturday.
