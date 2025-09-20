CBS Sports picks winner of Baylor vs Arizona State
The Baylor Bears and Arizona State Sun Devils are set to square off at 6:30 p.m. CT in McLane Stadium. While neither team is ranked, they're both on the cusp of the AP Top 25, and a win tonight could mean they have a number next to their name next weekend.
Tonight's game should be wildly entertaining. The Bears' offense is one of the best in the nation. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor's QB1, is putting up Heisman-like numbers, having thrown for 1,070 yards and 10 touchdowns through the first three games. He looked a bit off last weekend, but should bounce back in a big way.
Out wide, Baylor has a plethora of weapons for Robertson to utilize. Josh Cameron is the Bears' deep threat, Ashtyn Hawkins leads the team in receiving yards, Kole Wilson had a big opener against Auburn, Kobe Prentice is a touchdown machine and Michael Trigg is a big-bodied tight end who is a huge threat in the pass game.
On the other side of the field, though, is another high-powered offense. The Sun Devils are led by Sam Leavitt, who hasn't lived up to the preseason hype yet, but it's only a matter of time before he gets rolling.
Arizona State also has one of, if not the, best receivers in the nation in Jordyn Tyson. He's the No. 1 player on their opponents' scouting report each week, and he's still caught 24 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns this season. Baylor's defense is going to have a hard time covering him, and if he has a big day, the Sun Devils may run away with this game.
This is a big game for the Bears, who are hosting a star-studded lineup of recruits. A win would not only help them get one step closer to achieving their goal of winning the Big 12, but it would also help them out on the recruiting front.
The Baylor Bears On SI staff think the Bears will get a big win this weekend, but what does CBS Sports think? Here's what their model says.
CBS Sports' model makes pick
The SportsLine projection model has this game very close to both the spread and the total. The model gives Arizona State a 51% chance to cover the 2.5-point spread in Waco, while giving the Sun Devils a 47% chance to win the game outright. The model also predicts the total to go under, with 57% of simulations falling below the 60.5 point total.
Moneyline: Baylor
Spread: Arizona State (+2.5)