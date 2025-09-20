Baylor has a star-studded lineup in attendance for Arizona State showdown
Baylor is set to host Arizona State on Saturday night for its Big 12 opener. Both teams will enter McLane Stadium with a 2-1 record. The Sun Devils, the reigning Big 12 champion, lost at Mississippi State, while Baylor lost its home opener against Auburn in Week 1.
While both teams need a statement win after losing one game this season, the Bears really don't want to lose their second home game of the season. Dave Aranda and Co. need a good showing in primetime against a solid opponent. Plus, Baylor needs to impress for recruiting purposes. The Bears have a star-studded lineup in attendance for the game against the Sun Devils -- a win could pay major dividends.
Recruits who will be in Waco for the game
5-star O-linman R'Monie Edwards
According to SicEm 365's Grayson Grundhoefer, the 2028 five-star lineman will be in Waco for the game against ASU. The Cypress (TX) Cy Ranch prospect is the nation's No. 21 prospect and No. 2 ranked OT in the '28 cycle, per the 247Sports' composite. Edwards holds offers from ASU, FSU, Kansas State, Nebraska, Texas, and Texas A&M, among others.
3-star D-lineman Khyren Haywood
The three-star defensive lineman out of Denton (TX) Guyer will also be in Waco for the Big 12 showdown. Haywood is ranked as the No. 366 prospect in the 2027 cycle. He holds offers from ASU, FSU, LSU, Oregon, and Ole Miss, among others.
4-star edge Kaden McCarty
The Houston (TX) Cy Falls edge rusher confirmed he would be in Waco to see Baylor in action. The 2027 prospect is ranked as the nation's No. 109 recruit and No. 15 edge rusher in the cycle. McCarty has offers from ASU, Iowa, Miami, Nebraska, and Texas, among others.
4-star safety JayQuan Snell
According to Baylor Football Recruiting, the hard-hitting safety will be in Waco. Snell is ranked as the No. 55 player in the 2027 cycle. He holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Ohio State, and Oregon, among others.
4-star WR London Smith
Smith is committed to Baylor, and he will be watching his future team face off with ASU. Smith is ranked as the No. 418 prospect in the 2026 class.