Everything Baylor football QB Sawyer Robertson said ahead of TCU showdown
Baylor is coming off a bye week with a 4-2 record. After an incredible win over Kansas State two weeks ago, the Bears hit the road for a rivalry game against TCU. The Horned Frogs are coming off a loss against KSU and this game could go either way.
Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson met with the media on Monday and here's everything he said.
How how much easier the WRs make Sawyer Robertson's life
Yeah, I mean, way, way easier. It's not just, like, the big plays where it's, like, the 50-50 balls. Even just getting a ball in, like, a slant and then making a guy miss, getting an extra, like, 10, 15 yards makes all the difference in the world for me, and it's just nice to have that continuity with them.
Even on the 50-50 balls, just being able to throw it up and having the confidence that they're going to come down and get it right, at the end of the day, that's my job is just allow those guys to make plays, get the ball out of my hands and into their hands, and we've been pretty successful at that so far this season. So, yeah, they make my life just way easier being able to throw them the ball.
Did he know this group had YAC ability when they came in?
Yeah, absolutely, and that's kind of something that we worked on in the offseason, too, where it was, like, last year, I'd throw balls even to, like, Josh or Trigg, and it would be a little behind them or low, and they'd have to go down and get it. They'd get tackled right when they got it, and so that was, like, a point for me of emphasisthis offseason is just, like, put it on their face mask.
Let them catch it, and make a guy miss, and we did that in the spring, and to your question, that's kind of when we first saw it. Where it was, like, well, we have something there with these guys. We've been able to do that up to this point in the season, and it's every single one of them that has gone in and played, has made a huge play like that for us.
Does Sawyer feel refreshed from the bye week
Great -- I think getting to rest, you know, not waking up Sunday morning, Monday morning being sore, stiff, all the stuff, it's huge, and I think we still got some good work in. Last week, things we needed to improve on, new stuff, all of that, so, yeah, I think it was -- the bye week was huge for us, and I do feel refreshed.
What he worked on this offseason
Yeah, a lot of it was, like, a lot of it was the throwing stuff, technique, because like I said, at the end of the day, my job is to get the ball in their hands. They're the ones who are making all the crazy plays, and so the more that they have the ball and the less that I have the ball, the better off we are, and so just being sharp with the offense.
Coach Spav does a great job getting me prepared each and every single week, and so just getting locked in on all my checks, where my eyes are, being able to manipulate defenderswith my eyes, all of that stuff, and then just putting the ball -- just working technique, lower body, everything throughout the offseason. It's paid off this first half of this season.
Starting fast against TCU
Yeah, we have, and I think, you know, the 11 a.m. kicks, I think we've done a pretty good job of that. This season, so far, I know we played SMU early, and then Samford was the other one, and then K-State this last week, and so it helps that we practice in the morning, so we wake up and play football, and so that's kind of what you see with the 11 a.m. kicks.
You just wake up and play, and just being able to do that, do a walk around the hotel, play some music, get going, I think that helps a lot, and then you just wake up, play football, and then get the rest of your Saturday, so just being able to do that again, you know, like I said, this will be the fourth time we play an 11 a.m. kickoff, so hopefully we kind of have a good rhythm for it now.
How he deals with the fame of being a top QB in college
I mean, no different than if it was any other day or year or anything like that, because, I mean, I think you guys have touched on it -- it just kind of comes with the territory of being a quarterback. But those guys are the ones that are making the plays so much more like we, and it's such -- that's why it's, like, the best sport ever is it's such a team-oriented sport, right?
Like, if the linemen aren't protecting, I can't do my job. If the receivers aren't getting open, I can't do my job. If they're both doing their job and I can't get them the ball, you know, like, none of it matters, right? It has to be 11 guys working as a unit, and that's when you have all the success, and that's when, like, the individual accolades come, and so, I mean, it's been great just because, you know, I get to go in on Saturday after we win and just celebrate with the team. That's one of the best feelings ever, and so just trying to get to that point each and every single week is something that I look forward to.
What the TCU rivalry means and message to players who are playing in it for the first time
Yeah, it's fun. There's a lot that goes into it, a lot of history with it. You know, obviously, TCU's a good team. Like, they're going to be ready to play. They're really talented, really well coached, and so I think for a lot of the young guys, first time experiencing it, if us as older guys and leaders don't have them prepared, you know, it's going to be a rude awakening for us.
So just being able to get that message across that, hey, these guys are going to be ready to go, and so we need to match it or be better, you know, and so just kind of that's the message going into it because it is a fun game. It's a fun rivalry, a lot of history there, like I said earlier, and so we got to be ready to play.
On connection and playing with Michael Trigg
I just threw the, you know, he was the one that did all the crazy stuff, and so I'm not going to take a whole lot of credit for that, but, yeah, he's awesome. Great teammate. Like I said, his locker's right across from mine, and so just getting to talk to him. You know, he's come to our Bible study since, like, week two, and so just getting that connection going.
That's how it is with a lot of the guys. Just great teammates, really, really close, close to the locker room on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, but I'm obviously really tight with Trigg, as well as all the other receivers, and so just having him and seeing how much, like, he's grown since he first got here has been really cool for me.
More From Baylor On SI:
- Dave Aranda compares Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson to former LSU Heisman winner
- Baylor vs. TCU scouting report: Breaking down the Horned Frogs ahead of Week 8
- What Baylor football HC Dave Aranda said ahead of TCU showdown
- Game time, channel revealed for Baylor football's major Big 12 clash with Cincinnati