Former star QB set to join Baylor Sports Media Network in 2025 for Baylor home games
It was announced on Friday that former Baylor QB Nick Florence would join the Baylor Sports Media Network as a color analyst for the Bears' football games in 2025. Florence played in Waco from 2009-2012 and had a terrific 2012 season following the loss of Heisman winner Robert Griffin III.
During his final season with Baylor, Florence was a 2012 All-American Honorable Mention after passing for 4,309 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Baylor would go 8-5 that year and beat UCLA in its bowl game.
Read the full press release below:
WACO, Texas --Former Baylor quarterback Nick Florence will join the Baylor Sports Media Network for the 2025 season as the color analyst for BU football games, joining the legendary Voice of the Bears, John Morris, and veteran sideline commentator Ricky Thompson on the call throughout the season, it was announced by Playfly Sports.
Florence steps into the role after the loss of longtime Baylor color analyst J.J. Joe, who completed his 21st season in the booth with Morris calling BU games. A Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame inductee in 2006, Joe passed away on Feb. 25 at the age of 54.
Baylor will honor Joe with a helmet sticker during its matchup with No. 11/11 Arizona State on Sept. 20.
Florence, a native of Garland, Texas, had a decorated career for the Bears from 2009-12, while helping spur a resurgence in the program that led to a 2012 win over No. 17 UCLA in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. Florence, who started the 2009 and 2012 seasons, and had a memorable relief appearance in the 2011 matchup with Texas Tech in Arlington in relief of starter Robert Griffin III, earned All-America honorable mention accolades in 2012.
“Nick Florence is held in very high esteem with both Baylor Football and Baylor University,” Luke Holcomb, the General Manager of Baylor Sports Properties, said. “The chance to bring him onto our broadcast team as our color analyst is exciting for all Baylor fans and listeners. We also pause to remember J.J. Joe with deep gratitude for his love, service, and impact on Baylor. His legacy will always be a part of our broadcasts, and I am confident that Nick stepping into the booth will honor that tradition while providing our fans with outstanding insight and perspective in what promises to be a thrilling season.”
Florence was a 2012 first-team Academic All-America selection and the 2012 Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the year, who shattered the single-season record for passing yards (4,309) and led the Big 12 and ranked second nationally in total offense (375.2 yards per game). He finished his career ranked second in seven passing categories, including career passing yards (6,301) and touchdowns (41).
“It is an honor to step into this role and opportunity to be the radio analyst with John Morris, Ricky Thompson, and team,” Florence said. “It is not lost on me the opportunity presents itself due to a great loss in JJ. It’s a privilege to carry on his legacy, first and foremost, as a great father and husband. Baylor Football holds a deep and special place in my heart. I look forward to playing a small part of the Baylor Football experience for our fans as I get to suit up on game day again, though in a new way."
In 2011, Florence was redshirting the season and was called upon in a late-season matchup vs. Texas Tech after an injury to Griffin. He forgoed his redshirt to come off the bench and lead the Bears to the win, which was his second time supporting Griffin due to injury, also starting seven games for the eventual Heisman winner in 2009 as a true freshman.
“Even during his time as a student-athlete at Baylor, it was evident how good of a communicator Nick was,” Morris said. “It showed in interactions with his teammates, coaches and the media. Now he’ll be able to share that wisdom and Baylor insight on the radio. There’s no question he will fit in well with our crew.”
Thompson joins the broadcast for the 26th season as the sideline analyst. He was BU’s leading receiver in 1975 and had a seven-year NFL career. An inductee into the Baylor Athletic Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame in 2017, Thompson also won the long jump title in the SWC as a two-sport athlete.
The team is supported by Bob Baker, the football broadcast engineer who is in his 13th season, and Jeff Walter, who provides statistical and spotting input. Derek Smith, the Voice of Baylor Baseball and Women’s Basketball, and the esteemed public address announcer at McLane Stadium, will be in his 16th season of the Baylor Gameday Tailgate Show, presented by Baylor Alumni, and the Post-Game 5th Quarter Show.
The Bears will open the 2025 season on Aug. 29 at McLane Stadium vs. Auburn at 7 p.m. The game, a Blackout on the Brazos, will be broadcast live on FOX and the Baylor Sports Media Network.
