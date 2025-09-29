Sports Illustrated’s Men’s College Basketball Preseason Top 25
Through Oct. 31, Sports Illustrated will count down its preseason men’s college basketball Top 25 with overviews of each team. Here are the full rankings so far.
25. Iowa State
T.J. Otzelberger has earned the benefit of the doubt with his transfer portal evaluations after some great under-the-radar hits in recent years, but this crop of newcomers doesn’t look great on paper. The three key pieces Iowa State retained give them the necessary nucleus to compete for another protected seed in the NCAA tournament though, and if Dominick Nelson and Blake Buchanan hit, this ranking could look far too low in retrospect. Read more on the Cyclones.
