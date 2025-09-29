SI

Sports Illustrated’s Men’s College Basketball Preseason Top 25

Ahead of the season openers on Nov. 3, find overviews of each top team and the full rankings every weekday through Oct. 31.

Kevin Sweeney

The college basketball season begins Nov. 3. Sports Illustrated is counting down its preseason Top 25 each weekday until Oct. 31.
The college basketball season begins Nov. 3. Sports Illustrated is counting down its preseason Top 25 each weekday until Oct. 31. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Through Oct. 31, Sports Illustrated will count down its preseason men’s college basketball Top 25 with overviews of each team. Here are the full rankings so far.

25. Iowa State

Iowa State men’s basketball player Dominick Nelson talks to media in June.
Dominick Nelson is a wiry slashing guard who averaged 14 points per game for a 25-win Utah Valley squad last season before transferring to Iowa State. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

T.J. Otzelberger has earned the benefit of the doubt with his transfer portal evaluations after some great under-the-radar hits in recent years, but this crop of newcomers doesn’t look great on paper. The three key pieces Iowa State retained give them the necessary nucleus to compete for another protected seed in the NCAA tournament though, and if Dominick Nelson and Blake Buchanan hit, this ranking could look far too low in retrospect. Read more on the Cyclones.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.

feed

Published
Kevin Sweeney
KEVIN SWEENEY

Kevin Sweeney is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college basketball and the NBA draft. He joined the SI staff in July 2021 and also serves host and analyst for The Field of 68. Sweeney is a Naismith Trophy voter and ia member of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Home/College Basketball