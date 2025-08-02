Will Baylor football's Sawyer Robertson be the Big 12's best quarterback?
Last season, the Baylor Bears started with a 2-4 record, and many across the country had counted them out for the rest of Big 12 conference play. Yet, Baylor was able to finish the season, rattling off 6 back-to-back wins over teams like Kansas and TCU. When looking at this miraculous turnaround, a lot of it is due in part to the stellar quarterback play of Sawyer Robertson, the now senior out of Lubbock, Texas.
During his time as the starting quarterback for Baylor, Robertson posted incredible numbers, throwing for over 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns, with only 8 interceptions, and completing 62.2% of his passes. It is important to note that Robertson only started 11 games for the Bears last season and was on the bench for the first two before taking over for Dequan Finn. Given his statistics in just 11 games, and now taking over the full-time starter, it isn't out of the question for Robertson to finish as the best quarterback in the Big 12, if not making a run at the Heisman trophy.
With fall camp beginning for collegiate football programs across the country, Robertson recently spoke to the media about the preseason buzz he is receiving and the Bears' opening night matchup against the Auburn Tigers.
When asked about how he is dealing with the preseason buzz, Robertson responded by saying, "It's not very different just because I'm trying to prepare and do everything the same basically, and I'm trying to stay away from all that stuff. So basically just doing all the same stuff that I've done my past five years. It's just that's there whether I see it or not, whether it gets sent to me or not. It is cool, but a lot of that has to do with what happened last year, and so we've got to go do it again this year."
Breaking down that quote, it is clear that Robertson is locked in and ready to lead his team to the top of the Big 12. Although he is remaining level-headed in his preparation, Baylor's opening night matchup against the Auburn Tigers will certainly be a challenge. However, Robertson is not looking at it as a challenge but as an opportunity. He noted,"Yeah, no, it's huge. I mean, obviously a lot of respect for them. They're a really good football team, historic football team. And so we know what we have week one. We know the stage that we're playing on. Guys are working hard right now, and the reason we're doing that is because we have them at home on a national stage. And so there's no – I mean, it's on us if we don't prepare the right way for those guys because they deserve it and they're a really good team."
Robertson is poised for a breakout season with the Bears, and only time will tell if he can live up to the preseason hype he is receiving.
