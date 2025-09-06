How to Watch Baylor vs SMU
The Baylor Bears and SMU Mustangs will kick off their week two showdown on Saturday morning. The Bears really need to get in the win column after losing their season opener against Auburn, but the Mustangs want to remain inside the top-25, and a win would ensure they do just that.
This should be yet another exciting matchup for Baylor fans. The Bears' offense turned up the heat in the second half of the Auburn game and showed what they can become this season. If they can start hot against SMU, they'll have a very good chance of keeping up with the Mustangs in their home stadium.
On the other side of the ball, Baylor needs to be much better defensively. They played well in coverage against an elite Auburn wide receiver core, but they really struggled defending the run, allowing 307 yards and four scores on the ground. The Bears could be without Jackie Marshall in this game, so if he's out, they'll need some other guys to step up on the interior of their defensive line.
The spread for this game favors SMU by about a field goal. The 17th-ranked Mustangs are coming off a College Football Playoff berth last year, but they were run out of the building by Penn State in the opening round, 38-10. Now in their second year in the ACC, SMU hopes they can return to the CFP and make an even deeper run.
Even though the Bears started the season with a loss, they're still in the running for the CFP. If they can get a win over SMU and go into Big 12 play with some momentum, there's a real chance they can make a push for the Big 12 title and the automatic bid that comes with it.
This is an important game for both teams, and we'll have to wait and see who comes out on top.
Here's How You Can Watch Baylor vs SMU
Date: Saturday, September 6th, 2025
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
TV: The CW
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
SMU put on upset alert against Baylor
Baylor players who need to step up if Jackie Marshall is out against SMU
Three keys to a Baylor win over SMU
Faith, family, and football: The resilient journey of Josh and Andrea Cameron
Can the Baylor Bears bounce back?
Everything Dave Aranda said on Monday after Auburn loss, previewing SMU
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI