Inside Baylor Football: Fall Camp Impressions - Day 3
With the Bears opening up fall camp this Wednesday, your friends over at Baylor on SI took the time to head over to the practice facility in Waco, and lay eyes on the team and its fully formed roster. We'll continue this series up until the start of game week preparation (August 15th), and, every day we're out there, you'll learn something new about this Baylor Bears football squad.
Rounding out the WR room
Even just a month ago, there was real concern amongst Bears fans about viable receiving options for QB Sawyer Robertson outside of Josh Cameron. But, with Ashtyn Hawkins being back in the fold, that's an immediate boost of experience. But, even outside of the sixth-year senior, transfer receivers Kobe Prentice and Louis Brown IV flashed some impressive short-area quickness and burst that should be crucial in moving the chains on third downs and taking the top off defenses. Between Hawkins, Prentice, Brown IV, and the flashes from true freshman Taz Williams, the WR room might have gone from a weakness to a strength
NFL eyes in Waco
Two different teams, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans, had scouts out today during Friday's practice, both whom were greeted warmly by WR coach Dallas Baker. NFL scouts are nothing new, especially for a power conference school like Baylor, but it's a continuation of the recruiting momentum that Dave Aranda has both in the high school ranks and in the transfer portal. While there's plenty of Bears for NFL scouts to be observing and checking in on, they did seem to be focused on the pass-catchers. My guess would be TE Michael Trigg was the chief reason for the visit.
They're still freshman, folks
The RB room for the Bears has the chance to be the strongest unit on both sides of the ball, with Bryson Washington and Dawson Pendergrass combining for nearly 1,700 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, while RB Caden Knighton has drawn rave reviews early on from players and coaches. However, today wasn't the best for the freshman, who drew the ire of RB coach Khenon Hall on multiple occasions, for seemingly not bringing the effort during pass protection drills during the individual periods for the running backs. "22 didn't come with the effort today" Hall lamented multiple times during the period. Pass protection is usually the hardest thing for young backs to learn, as it's something that's not usually a focus for them. However, with the production ahead of him, if the true freshman from Oklahoma wants to still the field early, he will have to learn how to protect his quarterbacks.
Quick Hits
TE Kelsey Johnson might have had the catch of the day during media availability, a toe-tap one handed beauty
Got our first glimpse at Matthew-Fobbs White, who seems to have put on some weights since coming over from Tulane.
The DLlNE group as a whole, showed some good pop and explosiveness today, I expect an improvement in Baylor's run defense in 2025.
I never thought I'd describe an offensive lineman like this, but at 6'9 (!), 315 pounds, Kaden Sierack is a tall, (relatively) thin drink of water.
