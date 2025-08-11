Is Baylor football ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll?
The first edition of the 2025 AP Top 25 Poll came out on Monday -- which means football is right around the corner. Week 0 gets started on August 23, and then six days later, Baylor fans can see their beloved Bears in action on August 29 at home against Auburn.
Last week, the Baylor Bears were unranked in the Coaches Poll, but did the media think any differently about Baylor? Turns out, no. The Bears aren't ranked to begin the season in either poll. Baylor was on the 'receiving votes' list.
You can see the full top-25 poll below:
1. Texas
2. Penn State
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Georgia
6. Notre Dame
7. Oregon
8. Alabama
9. LSU
10. Miami (FL)
11. Arizona State
12. Illinois
13. South Carolina
14. Michigan
15. Florida
16. SMU
17. Kansas State
18. Oklahoma
19. Texas A&M
20. Indiana
21. Ole Miss
22. Iowa State
23. Texas Tech
24. Tennessee
25. Boise State
Baylor was the No. 3 team receiving votes.
Joel Klatt is high on the Bears
While voters might not be initially high on the Bears, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt sure is. The voice of college football on FOX, thinks the Bears' offense is going to be super explosive this year.
“All right. Next for me is Baylor at 23. So Baylor finished the year on a high note," Klatt began on his podcast. "Regular season, six straight wins. Now, they did lose in that bowl game to LSU, but they found something at the quarterback position for Dave Aranda. Sawyer Robertson broke out last year.
"Over 3,000 yards thrown the football. Now, they've got Bryson Washington to go with them at running back. I think they might have the best running back quarterback duo in the conference. Washington ran for over 1,000 yards as a freshman. And I think the defense should improve. Here's what's interesting for me about Dave Aranda.
"You would think that his defense would lead the way. Last year, that wasn't the case. The offense had to carry this team. He's back to calling the defense a place for the second year in a row. And I expect them to turn around on that side of the football. Intriguing opening game.”
