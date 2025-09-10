Baylor fan ponders fascinating “What-If” scenarios
Baylor fans, coming off last Saturday’s 2OT thriller and a week where a win hopefully comes relatively easily against FCS Samford, will soon turn their attention to the Bears’ first conference matchup in McLane Stadium versus Arizona State. The Sun Devils, who suddenly look vulnerable after their loss in Starkville (at the hands of former Baylor QB Blake Shapen, no less), have the stage set for them to truly launch themselves into playoff contention (potentially snagging two ranked wins in three weeks) and, by proxy, the national media spotlight. However, one Bear already thoroughly entrenched in said spotlight is QB Sawyer Robertson, who has garnered national attention with his gaudy stats, including his own trading card and multiple outlets labeling him an early-season Heisman candidate.
With Robertson in the spotlight, one scenario posed by Baylor fan @jaredismyname on X (formerly Twitter) caught my eye — and with that, I wanted to bring it to our staff and audience in to get their thoughts.
Scenarios
Scenario A sees Baylor finishing the regular season at 10-2 — which would mark only the sixth 10-win season in program history and the second under Dave Aranda — before capturing the Big 12 championship, which would be the school’s fourth since 2013, only to get blown out in the first game of the College Football Playoff, which would be Baylor’s first-ever appearance in the newly revamped 12-team system.
Scenario B envisions a 9-3 regular season in which the Bears narrowly miss out on a Big 12 championship berth, but would rebound to win their bowl game, with Sawyer Robertson claiming the Heisman Trophy. This achievement would place Baylor in elite company, joining Alabama, LSU, and Oklahoma as the only schools in the last 15 years with two Heisman winners, alongside Robert Griffin III in 2011.
The staff’s picks reflect how close the debate is with these scenarios, with about an even split down the middle in both the replies on X and in our newsroom. Boss man and managing editor Trent Knoop, along with our in-house recruiting expert JaMichael Garrett, and Josh Abraham, went with Scenario A and the CFB berth, while writers Luke Hubbard, Daniel Hochstein, and Luke Besson chose Scenario B, where Robertson hoists the Heisman.
As the seventh and deciding vote caster, I will have to go with Scenario A. I think the combination of a playoff appearance, claiming a Big 12 title, and establishing Baylor as one of the conference’s top-tier teams — especially with the departures of Oklahoma and Texas — carries more long-term weight than a Heisman win. Personal accolades are exciting and can be program builders, but even if Robertson simply earns an invite to New York or sustains this high level of production, the impact on recruiting could be just as significant. High school and transfer quarterbacks will notice what Jake Spavital’s system can do for their careers, regardless of who hoists the trophy in December. In fact, Robertson being drafted in the first three rounds could potentially be a bigger recruiting boost than a Heisman.
Regardless, it’s a good spot to be in, with either one of these scenarios being a realistic outcome, and a far cry from the feelings Bears fans had midway through the fourth quarter of the SMU game down double digits. Head over to social media to give your thoughts on the scenarios and let us know what you think!
