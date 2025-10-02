Key matchups: Baylor football vs. Kansas State
It's back! After a two-week hiatus, we're back to breaking down which guys will be going up against each other during the game, which could swing the outcome of the game based on how those faceoffs turn out. Now, we know that the battle of who performs better between Avery Johnson and Sawyer Robertson will go a long way in determining Saturday's victor, but those two won't be going at each other on the field (and it should be a safe to assumption that Robertson will at least statistically outduel Johnson with six games of evidence so far). Outside of the quarterbacks, let's take a look at these battles that will be interesting to track and pivotal for both teams.
WR Jayce Brown vs. CB Caden Jenkins and nickel/safety DJ Coleman
Kansas State's most explosive skill player by far, Brown had his first game of the season with no reception last week versus UCF, after he exited with an undisclosed injury early in the first quarter. Brown is one of the best receivers in the conference, and the only things limiting his impact is his health and Avery Johnson's ability to consistently get him the ball. While the Wildcats have shown they will get creative to get the ball in Brown's hands with a 75-yard rushing touchdown versus Arizona, when he's lined up in the slot,
Jenkins and DJ Coleman will most likely see him the most, with Tevin Williams lining up as CB1 primarily. Jenkins and the rest of the secondary shined in their matchup against Jordyn Tyson and Arizona State, allowing almost no downfield explosive plays. Jenkins will need to replicate that same stinginess in man coverage, and Coleman, alongside Devyn Bobby and Jacob Redding, will need to hold up in hopefully the limited coverage reps they against Brown. Not only that, but they'll be responsible for limiting everything in front of them, not letting Brown get behind the defense and limiting the YAC he creates once he gets the ball in his hands
QB Avery Johnson vs. LBs Matthew Fobbs-White and Emar'rion Winston
Johnson had his most productive day on the ground with 75 rushing yards against UCF, and, with him still struggling to develop consistently as a passer, his legs are still his go-to for creating chunk plays. Especially with the inconsistency from Dylan Edwards and the rest of the Kansas State backfield, whether it's designed runs, or spreading out the formations and giving Johnson a lighter box to take off against, it'll be key that the Bears keep Johnson's legs in check, particularly in third down situations where they have a chance to get off the field. Winston and Fobbs-White have gone 1 for 2 against running quarterbacks this season, being non-factors in Jackson Arnold running all over Baylor in Week 1, but bouncing back for a sack and multiple pressures against Kevin Jennings in Baylor's win versus SMU. If they can replicate that same effort they had against SMU, Baylor should easily take home the win.
RB Bryson Washington vs. LB Austin Romaine
Will be my personal favorite matchup to track. Outside of the quarterbacks, these two may be the best players on their respective sides of the ball. Romaine is Baylor's version of Keaton Thomas, a MIKE linebacker sideline-to-sideline tackling machine. As Baylor fans have seen, one standout linebacker doesn't guarantee you a stout run defense, but, it will be a gladiator matchup when these two meet in the hole. Seeing how Washington responds to the level of physicality that Romaine brings, and how much Romaine is able to slow down the Washington, who's had three 100+ rushing games in his last four outings, and this Baylor run game, will be key in determining how much balance the Baylor offense will have.
Washington has been able to consistently produce chunk plays despite not being a burner, and a lot of Washington's home-run plays happen in between the A and B gaps, where Romaine will roam. Romaine will also get his fair share of trying to cover Michael Trigg in the intermediate levels in the pass game, but nobody's been able to consistently stop Trigg from producing so far this season. Washington being able to keep Baylor ahead of the chains will go a long way to not having to force Sawyer Robertson to drop back and throw the ball 45-50 times.