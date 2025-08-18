KFord Ratings ranks Baylor in preseason top-25
When the preseason AP poll dropped last week, the Baylor Bears were left just outside of the top-25. They received the 28th most votes, but they and Auburn will both walk into week one unranked. However, the Kelley Ford Ratings poll seems to believe the Bears are a top-25 team.
KFord has created their own rankings for years now, and this year, they're going against the AP voters and ranking the Bears in the top-25, just ahead of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Louisville Cardinals.
Baylor's offense carries them in KFord's rankings. KFord uses a 0-100 scale for both offense and defense to help create their rankings, and the Bears received an 89.5 offensive rating, which ranks 16th in the country. Their offensive ranking is sandwiched between two SEC schools - Ole Miss at 15 and Texas A&M at 17.
Defensively, KFord has Baylor down at 57th, just behind JMU and ahead of N.C. State. The Bears' defense was subpar last year to say the least, but they've added a ton of talent through the portal while retaining some of their key players. Dave Aranda himself said that they have more talent on the defensive side of the ball this year than in recent years, and expects that unit to be much improved from the one that gave up over 28 points per game in 2024.
There are some lofty expectations for Baylor's offense, which is led by senior quarterback Sawyer Robertson. They averaged 39.9 points per game in their last seven games of 2024, and have only gotten better personnel-wise. They should be able to run up the scoreboard on most of their opponents, but they really need their defense to step up if they want a chance at the Big 12 title and a CFP berth.
