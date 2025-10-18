My worst bet for Baylor football vs. TCU
Weekly Disclaimer: Football is the most exciting sport to watch, in my opinion, and putting a few dollars on it ramps up the excitement. In this weekly article, I'll give out some ideas for bets to make viewing more fun. I'm not claiming to be a betting savant, but I will be researching and putting in work to come up with my selections. With that being said - if you tail my picks, please do so responsibly.
Two weeks ago, the Baylor Bears had a thrilling, 35-34, comeback win against the Kansas State Wildcats. Unfortunately, my best bet lost again. Josh Cameron was on his way to cashing the over 63.5 receiving yards, but ended up finishing 15 yards short, while having a quiet 2nd half. Of course, the Sawyer Robertson play I said to consider hit easily.
With my best bets now moving to 0-4, I am entering “Book it with Trent” territory. How fitting it is to bring him up on the week Baylor plays TCU, which is the school he roots for.
My worst bet of the week is Baylor +3 (-110 on DraftKings). Baylor is coming off a Bye week; and I expect they will come out focused, with a game plan on defense that will get them enough stops to beat TCU. I also trust the Bears' offense to score points.
There are other thoughts and things that caught my eye. I do not trust Josh Cameron at this point because he is too hit or miss. Micheal Trigg's receiving prop is 20 yards higher than a few weeks ago, so the books are counting on his upward trend, or they just do not want to get burned. Sawyer Robertson's passing over is always a consideration, but I am hesitant with TCU doing a good job limiting oppossing quarterbacks' passing yards.
Here's when and where you can watch Baylor face off against TCU in Fort Worth today:
Date: October 18th, 2025
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
TV Channel: ESPN2
Streaming: ESPN+
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER