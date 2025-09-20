My best bet for Arizona State vs. Baylor week 4
Weekly Disclaimer: Football is the most exciting sport to watch, in my opinion, and putting a few dollars on it ramps up the excitement. In this weekly article, I'll give out some ideas for bets to make viewing more fun. I'm not claiming to be a betting savant, but I will be researching and putting in work to come up with my selections. With that being said - if you tail my picks, please do so responsibly.
Last week, I preached patience when not having many betting options to choose from. It was the right call, as both bets I considered lost. Two interceptions by the Baylor Bears quarterback, Sawyer Robertson, hurt both the over 58.5 total and Baylor -47.5 spread. Baylor's defense did its job against underdog Samford, holding them to 7 points, which also hurt the over.
My official bet to take
For my best bet this week against Arizona State, I am taking Baylor wide receiver Kobe Prentice "Anytime Touchdown" (+370 on FanDuel). Prentice has caught 10 passes so far this season, and four of those receptions were for touchdowns. Although I do not love the usage numbers for Prentice, the odds at FanDuel are a great value, especially when compared to his odds being at +150 on DraftKings. Also, I like the fact that despite the low usage, Sawyer Robertson is targeting Prentice towards the end zone.
Baylor is a 2.5-point favorite over the Sun Devils; and the total is 59.5 on DraftKings. I expect exactly what this line is telling you - a close, high-scoring game. I am not making it an official play, but I would lean to over 59.5 in this match-up. Baylor's high-scoring offense is going to get its opportunities; and I do not expect the Baylor defense to be able to stop the Sun Devils often.
My official plays are currently 0-2 on the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER