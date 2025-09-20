Inside The Bears

My best bet for Arizona State vs. Baylor week 4

Look for this Baylor wide receiver to find the endzone

Dan Hochstein

Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

Weekly Disclaimer: Football is the most exciting sport to watch, in my opinion, and putting a few dollars on it ramps up the excitement. In this weekly article, I'll give out some ideas for bets to make viewing more fun. I'm not claiming to be a betting savant, but I will be researching and putting in work to come up with my selections. With that being said - if you tail my picks, please do so responsibly.

Last week, I preached patience when not having many betting options to choose from. It was the right call, as both bets I considered lost. Two interceptions by the Baylor Bears quarterback, Sawyer Robertson, hurt both the over 58.5 total and Baylor -47.5 spread. Baylor's defense did its job against underdog Samford, holding them to 7 points, which also hurt the over.

My official bet to take

For my best bet this week against Arizona State, I am taking Baylor wide receiver Kobe Prentice "Anytime Touchdown" (+370 on FanDuel). Prentice has caught 10 passes so far this season, and four of those receptions were for touchdowns. Although I do not love the usage numbers for Prentice, the odds at FanDuel are a great value, especially when compared to his odds being at +150 on DraftKings. Also, I like the fact that despite the low usage, Sawyer Robertson is targeting Prentice towards the end zone.

Baylor is a 2.5-point favorite over the Sun Devils; and the total is 59.5 on DraftKings. I expect exactly what this line is telling you - a close, high-scoring game. I am not making it an official play, but I would lean to over 59.5 in this match-up. Baylor's high-scoring offense is going to get its opportunities; and I do not expect the Baylor defense to be able to stop the Sun Devils often.

My official plays are currently 0-2 on the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

More From Baylor On SI:

Published
Dan Hochstein
DAN HOCHSTEIN

Dan is a contributor for Baylor Bears On SI. He is a doting husband, and fun-loving father of 6. Dan created a sports podcast and blog with a friend in 2012, where we toured MLB ballparks and talked about our experiences at the games. Dan has a deep love for sports and storytelling; and is getting back into the Sports Media world.

Home/Football