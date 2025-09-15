Bearly believable: Top 5 plays in Baylor's stunning win over Samford
It was a relatively easy win for Baylor on Saturday, taking down the Samford Bulldogs. Following the 42-7 win, I chose five plays that really stuck out.
1. The trick play heard around the world: With the Bears already taking a two touchdown lead, the Bulldogs had managed to sustain a drive long enough to have them positioned deep in Baylor territory. Instead of running a screen or a traditional play with 15 yards to go, the Bulldogs went deep into their playbook and pulled out a trick play that had the media buzzing. Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon threw a backwards pass to his running back, who proceeded to throw a second high-arching pass to wide receiver Torrey Ward. Although this was early in the game, this play was significant in showing that Samford was not going to just back down to the Bears, and had it in them to throw a counter punch.
2. An untimely Sawyer Robertson INT: Following the trick play above, the Bears were looking to respond on the offensive end and maintain a two-touchdown lead over the Bulldogs. However, on a poorly thrown pass from Sawyer Robertson, something we do not see very often, the route was undercut by Samford Safety LaShon Young, positioning the Bulldogs with a very short field deep in Baylor territory, with a chance to tie the game.
3. Kobe Prentice continuing to find the end zone: In his short tenure thus far for the Bears, wide receiver Kobe Prentice has been an absolute magnet for touchdowns. The same was true on Saturday, where early in the second quarter, Prentice was found on a screen pass from Sawyer Robertson, where he proceeded to beat a defender on the outside and score the touchdown that gave Baylor its two-touchdown lead. Prentice has now already scored 4 touchdowns for the Bears this season, which is more than his last two seasons combined. If Prentice keeps getting open in the red zone, he could potentially hit double-digit touchdowns this season.
4. The Bryson Washington gut punch: While Samford continued to put up the best fight that they could have, at the end of the day, Baylor was the bigger and stronger team. No player was more evident than running back Bryson Washington, who demonstrated his strength towards the end of the second quarter. On 2nd and goal, Washington was handed the ball from Robertson before making contact with his first defender at the five-yard line. Instead of going down, Washington proceeded to bully his way through a series of defenders before taking the ball into the end zone and scoring for the Bears.
5. The game-sealing interception: Going into the fourth quarter, the Bears had built a sizeable lead over the Bulldogs, so much so that some would call it insurmountable. Even still, the Bulldogs continued to fight till the bitter end. On a 3rd and 5 still deep in their own territory, Samford quarterback Brady Stober wound up to air the ball out deep down the field, but overshot his receiver by 10 yards, leading to the ball getting intercepted by Baylor safety Micah Gifford, marking the proverbial end to the game.
While there were certainly more game-changing plays that took place during this blowout victory, the plays above were highlighted because of their relative importance at their various stages during the game. With another win in the books for the Bears, we'll be back next week with another edition of Bearly believable.
