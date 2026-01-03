Oklahoma CB who played every game in 2025 visits Baylor football

Baylor has taken a big hit from the transfer portal following its 5-7 season this year. Even with Dave Aranda hiring Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman, the Bears are losing a lot of players from their defense -- including five players from the secondary.

Losing guys like DJ Coleman and Caden Jenkins -- who was dismissed from the program -- aren't easy losses, but Baylor should have the NIL money set aside to replenish its losses.

RELATED: Baylor transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026

One player Baylor has interest in is former Oklahoma cornerback Devon Jordan, who is in Waco on Saturday for a visit. Jordan set a visit for Baylor and then he will follow it up with a visit to Oklahoma State on Sunday.

The 5-foot-11 corner played in every game for the Sooners this season. Jordan saw 232 total snaps and just wrapped up his sophomore season.

Oklahoma CB Devon Jordan has set a pair of visits, @thebizofathlete tells @chris_hummer and @mzenitz:



Jan. 3 - Baylor

Jan. 4 - Oklahoma State https://t.co/m1iIOic721 — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 3, 2026

More on Jordan and his outlook

The Tulsa, Oklahoma prospect picked the Sooners back in the 2024 cycle. He was a highly rated recruit and was considered the No. 467 prospect in the nation and No. 42 CB, per the Composite. At the time, Jordan recorded wind-aided 10.71 (2.6) 100m and 21.93 (2.6) 200m times as a junior in Spring 2023 at the OSAA 6A Regional meet. Placed 5th at the OSAA 6A meet in the 100m with a wind-legal 10.91.

In 2025, he was a boundary corner for Oklahoma and came in as a rotational piece. He recorded 16 tackles, two TFLs, and one sack while playing in the Sooners' secondary.

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Per Pro Football Focus, Jordan had a 66.2 defensive grade, a 67.3 coverage grade, and a 50.4 grade against the run. Jordan was targeted 12 times this season and allowed nine catches. He was considered to be the 7th-best secondary member against the pass for the Sooners.

With Baylor losing talent, it's wise for the Bears to look at every prospect it can. Jordan saw playing time in both of his seasons with Oklahoma and was a talented prospect coming out of high school. If he fits with the culture, it's hard not to take a flyer on him.

More From Baylor On SI