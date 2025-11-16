Inside The Bears

PFF grades, snap counts following Baylor's devastating loss to Utah

Another bad performance by Baylor.

Trent Knoop

It was another tough performance by Baylor on Saturday night in Waco. The Bears outgained Utah, 563-483, but were slaughtered on the other thing that matters: the scoreboard. The Bears would fall to 5-5 on the year after losing, 55-28.

Baylor had no answers for Utah's ground game. The Utes rushed for 380 yards in the game and backup QB Byrd Ficklin ran for 166 yards and two scores on six carries.

Following Baylor's loss, here are PFF grades and snap counts to know.

Top 10 Offensive Players

  1. QB Sawyer Robertson - 82.7 grade
  2. WR Josh Cameron - 80.5 grade
  3. WR Ashtyn Hawkins - 70.6 grade
  4. RB Caden Knighten - 67.0 grade
  5. WR Jadon Porter - 64.0 grade
  6. RB Bryson Washington - 63.7 grade
  7. WR Kole Wilson - 63.1 grade
  8. C Coleton Price - 60.6 grade
  9. RG Omar Aigbedion - 60.3 grade
  10. TE Kelsey Johnson - 58.0 grade

Bottom Five Offensive Players

  1. LT Sean Thompkins - 28.9 grade
  2. RT Kaden Sieracki - 41.3 grade
  3. TE Matthew Klopfenstein - 51.6 grade
  4. RB Michael Turner - 51.9 grade
  5. WR Taz Williams - 53.6 grade

Top 10 Defensive Players

  1. LB Kyland Reed - 78.2 grade
  2. Edge Emar'rion Winston - 73.4 grade
  3. Edge Kamauryn Morgan - 73.3 grade
  4. DT Cooper Lanz - 71.6 grade
  5. DT DK Kalu - 68.1 grade
  6. CB Reggie Bush - 67.1 grade
  7. S Kendrick Simpkins - 66.5 grade
  8. CB Caldra Williford - 64.6 grade
  9. CB Tevin Williams - 64.5 grade
  10. DT Devonte Tezino - 63.2 grade

Bottom Five Defensive Players

  1. S Tyler Turner - 45.9 grade
  2. DL Kyler Jordan - 51.5 grade
  3. S Devyn Bobby - 53.2 grade
  4. DE Jackie Marshall - 56.4 grade
  5. LB Keaton Thomas - 58.6 grade

Snap Counts To Know

  • Freshman WR Taz Williams played 16 snaps, his first since Week 3.
  • LT Sean Thompkins played all 97 snaps, but graded out the worst on the team. He had a 3.4 pass blocking grade.
  • Behind Bryson Washington, Caden Knighten (27 snaps) and Michael Turner (10 snaps) both saw time.
  • Edge Matthew Fobbs-White played a season-low six snaps
  • Safety Tyler Turner also played a season-low of 13 snaps
  • DL DK Kalu played 51 snaps, the most since Week 4 against Arizona State.

