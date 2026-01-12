Baylor adds defensive lineman from UTSA

The NCAA football transfer portal is open until Friday (January 16th) and things are moving at a rapid pace. Due to this window being the only transfer portal window, the players and teams are eager to figure out their destinations as soon as possible.

The Baylor Bears were one of the hardest hit teams by the portal despite keeping head coach Dave Aranda but over the past few days, Aranda and staff have gone on a run with landing multiple transfers, including UTSA defensive lineman Daemian Wimberly. Baylor will be the third college that Wimberly will suit up for in his college career. Wimberly began his college career at SMU, where he played in one game in 2023. Wimberly hit the portal last offseason and joined the UTSA RoadRunners.

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Wimberly has seen exponentially more with the RoadRunners, in 2024 he notched eight tackles, a half tackle for loss, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery across 12 games. In 2025, Wimberly had a little bigger role with 11 tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks across 11 games. His best performances came against Temple (1.5 tackles for loss and a sack) and Incarnate Word (1.5 tackles for loss and .5 sacks).

Baylor lost 23 players from the 2025 roster to the portal but due to its recent heater, the Bears have landed 19 commitments from the portal. Defensive line was going to be a point of emphasis for Aranda’s staff with Ronnie Mageo, Samu Taumanapepe and DK Kalu entering the portal and Cooper Lanz, David Marshall Jr, Jackie Marshall and Adonis Friloux all graduating.

Wimberly, a redshirt junior in 2026, joins a loaded incoming portal group at the position that includes Kamren Washington, Jamaal Whyce, Zavion Hardy, and Ryan Davis. Wimberly is the 12th defensive commit from the portal joining Garrick Ponder (LB), Colby McCalister (Safety), Daniel Cobbs (Safety), Devon Jordan (CB), Stilton McKelvey (CB), Jayden Rowe (CB) and Kedrick Walker (LB). On offense, Baylor has landed seven commits from DJ Lagway (QB), Hardley Gilmore (WR), Dre’lon Miller (WR), Cole Rhett (OT), Nate Kibble (IOL), Logan Moore (OT) and Asher Hale (OT). The transfer portal closes on Friday and it will be a frenetic run to the finish line as teams try to stack talent in their programs for 2026.

