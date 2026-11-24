With one week remaining in the Bears' regular season, an 8:30 p.m. Nov. 28th road game against the Houston Cougars, time is running out for Baylor's NFL draft eligible players to make a statement. And, after how Baylor has played in their last two games (losses to both BYU and Texas Tech), there are a few Bears who will need to redeem themselves against Houston to raise their stock back up.

Baylor heads into their last game of the regular season as the underdogs in what could still be a very tightly contested game, but the Bears have all the talent they need to beat Houston if the players listed below play to their potential on the 28th.

WR Gavin Freeman - Stock Up

Everything earned.

Gavin Freeman has been named a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/TqL56FftQ8 — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 10, 2026

Against BYU, Gavin Freeman had 6 catches for 37 yards, and against Texas Tech, he had 6 catches for 12 yards. The yardage certainly doesn't entice the average on-looker, but Freeman is still the Bears' leading receiver in all notable statistics except for total touchdowns. However, every team this season (maybe not including Auburn as it was the first game of the year) knew what to expect from Freeman.

Freeman has been blanketed by coverage, often double-covered (or at least both covered and spied upon), and has had to work for seemingly every reception. Despite all of that, Freeman is still worth all of the hype as he has still been able to be among the most reliable and consistent of all the Bears this season.

P Palmer Williams - Stock Up

🏆 @palmerw87 earns his third Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/8GvgSdzo6N — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 23, 2026

Palmer Williams is the best punter in college football today, and I will continue to claim as such until I can be proven otherwise. Williams is a finalist for the Ray Guy Award for a reason, he's consistent, dependable, and can flip field position in an instant. Showing off his phenomenal leg strength against Texas Tech, Williams would have a punt end up going 81 yards (ultimately into the end zone), and what had to be a solid 70 yards of that was purely on the fly.

If there's any team in the NFL that needs a punter and is looking for one in this year's upcoming draft, Palmer Williams should be at the absolute top of their lists for the position.

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WR Jadon Porter - Stock Up

Nov 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor wide receiver Jadon Porter (3) catches a pass against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against BYU and Texas Tech, Freeman would lead the team with 12 catches total; during that same stretch though, Jadon Porter would have 5 catches for 50 yards against BYU and 4 catches for 47 against Texas Tech. Porter may not be as flashy as Freeman has been, and I don't think he's hurdled over any defenders this season, but Porter has phenomenal hands and body control.

Whether he's able to snag a textbook tiptoe catch on the sidelines or fully commit his body and dive to haul in a pass for a completion, Porter is going to deserve some attention come draft time.

QB DJ Lagway - Stock Waaay Down

Nov 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway (2) is sacked by Texas Tech defensive lineman A.J. Holmes Jr. (10) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Lagway has had flashes of brilliance throughout this season, and was even named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week more than once this season. However, against both BYU and Texas Tech, even though the offense ran through Lagway in both of those games, that's not a very impressive set of stats on which to hang your hat.

Whether it's the play-calling not helping him out, or the fact that the Bears' offensive line can't seem to generate any kind of help in the running game, but Lagway has disappointed in recent weeks. Yes, Lagway has shown more willingness to at least try to run with the ball when there's a dire need for it, but he seems to be terrified of contact as he will run 20 yards towards the sideline to gain a single yard instead of being willing to just turn upfield into contact but almost a guaranteed 3 or 4 yards.

At 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, it seems that Lagway forgets that he's often one of the larger athletes on the field. Couple that with his inconsistent accuracy and willingness to try and force a pass through tight coverage, and many a Bears drive has come to an end after a Lagway incompletion. Lagway has shown severe vulnerability against teams willing to focus on playing coverage rather than bringing extra pressure.

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