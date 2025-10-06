RGIII names Baylor football QB Sawyer Robertson a top-10 Heisman candidate
Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson has been off to an incredible start to the 2025 college football season. The redshirt senior has thrown for 2,058 yards and 19 touchdowns in six games, averaging 343 yards and 3 touchdowns per game. The Bears are 4-2 after six weeks, riding on the arm of their quarterback's incredible performance.
Former Heisman-winning Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III has kept a list of his top-10 Heisman frontrunners throughout the season, and after six weeks, he has Robertson listed as ninth on his list. Griffin has Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin as his current frontrunner, with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore not far behind.
Despite his strong performances, oddsmakers don't see Robertson as highly. DraftKings ranks the Baylor quarterback with +12000, ranking him 35th among all players. Robertson is currently leading the nation in both yards and passing touchdowns. Despite leading the nation in two major categories, Robertson has a long way to go before getting the respect he deserves as a serious Heisman contender.
The Bears have a tough schedule going forward. After their week off, Baylor will travel to take on the 4-1 TCU Horned Frogs and then the 4-1 Cincinnati Bearcats. Despite facing some of the best teams in the Big 12, Robertson will have a great chance to propel his name higher in Heisman talks.
Robertson will have to do more than perform well to be taken as a serious candidate for the Heisman trophy. The Bears will have to be contenders in the Big 12. When Robert Griffin III won the Heisman for Baylor, he led the Bears to a 13-win season, including a 67-56 win over the Washington Huskers in the Alamo Bowl.
The praise for Robertson from the former Baylor Heisman winner holds a lot of weight. Griffin knows what it takes to win the most prestigious college football award from Baylor, and he believes the redshirt senior has a chance. Griffin may hold a bit of bias for Robertson, being a former Bear himself, but the Baylor quarterback isn't receiving the respect he deserves for leading the nation in both passing yards and touchdowns.