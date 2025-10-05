Stats you might not have known from Baylor football's incredible win over Kansas State
It was yet another instant classic for Baylor football in 2025, but this time, the Bears came out on top. Baylor had dropped both games this season at home against Auburn and Arizona State, both games Baylor could've won. But on Saturday, it was the Bears who got the last laugh.
Baylor kicked a game-winning field goal to down the Wildcats, 35-34. But then special teams had the final say. KSU drove down the field in seconds to attempt a last-second field goal, but Baylor's Cooper Lanz blocked the FG and Baylor would come out on top.
The Bears' defense allowed KSU QB Avery Johnson to rip them to shreds on the ground and through the air, but safety Jacob Redding did make Johnson pay with a pick-six late in the game. Then you can't count out QB Sawyer Robertson, who threw for 345 yards and two scores, with one INT.
Following the game, here are some impressive stats you might not have known.
Game notes
• This was the 22nd all-time meeting between Baylor and Kansas State, with Baylor tying the series 12-12 and Baylor leading 7-5 in games in Waco.
• Baylor has won nine of the last 13 metings.
• Baylor put up 443 offensive yards, 345 through the air and 98 on the ground
• Senior QB Sawyer Robertson threw for 25-39-1 for two touchdowns and 345 yards.
• Senior TE Michael Trigg had a career-day for 155 receiving yards on eight catches, including a 42-long one-handed catch, a Baylor career-long reception.
• Sophomore RB Bryson Washington had 65 yards on nine carries.
• Freshman RB Michael Turner had 38 yards on seven carries, including his first TD of his career and his longest rush of 17 yards.
• This is Baylor’s fourth game this year with at least five TFLs.
• Redshirt sophomore S Jacob Redding tied with Devyn Bobby for team-leading tackles with six, tying his career-best.
• Senior DB Devyn Bobby has made a team-leading 31 straight starts and a team-leading six solo tackles.
• Senior DB Kendrick Simpkins has played in a team-leading 54 games in his career.
• Reshirt sophomore CB LeVar Thornton Jr. broke up his second pass of the year and his career.
• Redshirt freshman K Connor Hawkins went 2-2 in FGs, making a 30-yard FG and putting Baylor’s first points on the board and a 53-yard game-winning FG.