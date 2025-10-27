Inside The Bears

Stock up, stock down after Baylor football's blowout loss to Cincinnati

Whose stock is rising, and whose stock is falling?

Dan Hochstein

Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI, OH -- The Baylor Bears forgot to get off the bus this past Saturday afternoon. It was another slow start for the Bears, but this time it was both the offense and defense that were a “No-Show” to begin the game. Baylor gave up touchdowns to Cincinnati on their first two possessions; and the offense would not score until their fifth possession, when the game felt out of reach. The Bears would go on to lose, 41-20.

Stock Up - Josh Cameron 

Baylor WR Josh Cameron
Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Baylor wide receiver, Josh Cameron, has done a lot to prove himself over his career. This week, what stood out about Cameron was his ability to make contested catches. On two different occasions - Cameron had pass interference committed against him, but he was still able to make the catch; and one of those catches resulted in a 9-yard touchdown.

Stock Down - Baylor’s Run Defense

The Baylor Bears gave up 265 rushing yards to the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Bearcats were able to methodically drive the ball down the field by rushing at a 5.3-yards per carry clip. When a team is able to run the ball that easily, it becomes even harder to stop the pass because you are leaving guys on an island to stop the run. This has been an issue all year for the Bears' defense; and at this point, it appears things will not get better.

Stock Down - Baylor’s Offense

Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson
Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Bears’ prolific offense continues to struggle when the team needs them most. With the defense unable to get stops, it was on the offense to keep Baylor in the game. In the first four possessions, the Bears' offense punted three times and turned the ball over on downs. Baylor would score on its fifth possession - but by then, the Bears gave Cincinnati a 24-6 lead, which felt insurmountable with the way the defense was playing.

More From Baylor On SI:

Published
Dan Hochstein
DAN HOCHSTEIN

Dan is a contributor for Baylor Bears On SI. He is a doting husband, and fun-loving father of 6. Dan created a sports podcast and blog with a friend in 2012, where we toured MLB ballparks and talked about our experiences at the games. Dan has a deep love for sports and storytelling; and is getting back into the Sports Media world.

Home/Football