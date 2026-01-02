A top pass rusher to leave Baylor after one season

After one season in Waco, Baylor edge rusher Matthew Fobbs-White is leaving to re-enter the transfer portal, per SicEm365. Dave Aranda made it a priority to shore up the defensive line last transfer cycle, and Fobbs-White was a big addition in Waco.

However, Fobbs-White didn't contribute as many thought he would. Coming from Tulane, Fobbs-White was a very productive pass rusher. Per PFF, he had a 91.4 pass rushing grade for the Green Wave in 2024. He had 7.5 TFLs and four sacks in his final season with Tulane.

Then this season, is first in Waco, Fobbs-White started in just three games, but played in all 12. In 387 snaps, the former transfer had 18 tackles and one TFL.

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

According to PFF, Fobbs-White was No. 5 on the defense with a 68.3 grade. As far as pass rushing goes, PFF had him No. 2 with a 72.2 -- behind the injured linebacker Travion Barnes.

Big changes in Baylor

The Baylor defensive line will look much different next season. With the hiring of Kansas State DC Joe Klanderman, he is going to bring in his own guys. The Baylor defense was pushed around on the line of scrimmage this past season. The Bears allowed over 197 yards on the ground per game and had the No. 122 rushing defense.

KSU wasn't much better this season, but the Wildcats were known as a tough defense and a team that was physical. If Klanderman can incorporate that this season, the Baylor defense should improve in 2026.

In 2023, under Klanderman, KSU had the No. 28 rushing defense, allowing just 118 yards on the ground per game. It wouldn't be shocking to see several KSU players come over to Baylor from the portal to play under Klanderman.

With Fobbs-White leaving, he is now the fifth defensive lineman to enter the portal. He joins Tonga Lolohea, DK Kalu, Ronnie Mageo, and star freshman Kamauryn Morgan to enter the portal.

When Fobbs-White came to Baylor, he was a three-star edge rusher from the transfer portal.

